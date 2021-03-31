Thawing System Market: Growing Trend of Conserving Cord Blood Stem Cells of Newborns

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ —

The thawing system market is expected to reach USD 252.7 Million by 2022 from USD 139.6 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 12.6%.

Factors driving the growth of this market include technological advanced applications of thawing devices, expanding storage capacities of biorepositories, and increasing use of thawed cells in the treatment of cancers and diabetes.

By type, the thawing system market is segmented into manual and automated devices. The manual devices segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of the global thawing system market in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include the widespread use of manual devices and their low costs.

On the basis of end user, the thawing system market is segmented into blood banks and transfusion centers; hospitals and diagnostics laboratories; cord blood and stem cell banks; research and academic institutes; biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies; and tissue banks. The blood banks and transfusion centers segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global thawing system market.

North America is estimated to command the largest share of the market

The global plasma thawing systems market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. North America will continue to dominate the global thawing system market in the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centered in Japan, China, and India. Factors such as rising focus of major players in emerging Asian countries and government support are driving the growth of the thawing system market in this region.

Leading Companies

Key players in the thawing system market include Helmer Scientific (US), Boekel Scientific (US), Sarstedt (Germany), Barkey (Germany), BioCision (US), Cardinal Health (US), Sartorius (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), and CytoTherm (US).

