Dental Restoratives Market: Europe is set to Dominate with a 6.80% CAGR says Fact.MR

With a large proportion of the global population focusing on oral health, the incidences of dental decay are fast diminishing. As treatment for dental problems have burgeoned, a significant shift in the nature of dental care services is obvious- from conventional restorative care to cosmetic and preventive services. As a consequence, demand for technologically superior dental devices has augmented.

On the back of this trend, the dental restorative market is poised to experience an impetus in the future, expanding 1.5x during the forecast period (2020-2025). A staggering CAGR of 6.8% is predicted for the market. Increasing dental complications amongst the elderly and the subsequent increase in dental tourism are also projected to leverage the dental restorative market.

Delaying of elective dental procedures and non-urgent surgeries is anticipated to slow growth prospects for the dental restoratives market. Concerns about the virus’s spread by virtue of saliva and aerosols employed by dentists in dental procedures are important considerations.

Key Takeaways of the Dental Restorative Market Study:

Restorative material shall find widespread usage amongst dental practitioners, capturing a market share of 30% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increased usage of biomaterials in dental procedures and implants.

Dental clinics shall capture the maximum market share by end-user, amounting to two-fifth of the total market. The segment is projected to grow healthily at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Availability of modern equipment, combined with low cost and free treatment shall augment demand from this end user. This is followed by the hospitals segment, set to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% throughout the forecast period.

Europe is set to dominate the overall dental restorative market, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share. Adequate insurance cover provided by insurance companies for dental procedures is expected to burgeon the region’s market share.

However, Asia-Pacific shows lucrative growth opportunities, in the wake of increasing dental tourism to emerging dental hubs. The region is set to expand robustly at a CAGR of 8.1%.

The global dental restoratives market is anticipated to register a moderate decline in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is attributed to the postponement of elective and non-urgent dental restorative surgeries to a future date. It has been established that dental surgeons are at a high risk of contracting the COVID-19 infection through the patient’s saliva. Dentists performing aerosol generating procedures are at an equally high risk as they may involuntarily inhale them, allowing the virus to travel to the lungs.

Leading manufacturers of dental restorative implants and devices are leveraging their platforms to aid in the crusade against COVID-19. For instance, Dentsply Sirona is encouraging its non-manufacturing staff to work remotely from home and has eliminated all non-essential cross border travel to contain the virus. The company is also investing in maintaining its supply chain, by having a diverse manufacturing footprint, adequate inventory and strong logistical capabilities.

Some players are offering practitioners online courses to help them cope with the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis. Straumann group, for instance, is offering online business courses and recovery plans courses to dental professionals. An example of this is the ImmediaXy Ecosystem which brings immediate implant protocols to the next level by shortening treatment times and increasing productivity of dental professionals.

“The dental restoratives market demonstrates a healthy growth potential in the future. Rising adoption of sophisticated dental restoration techniques in implants, prosthetics and restorative equipment are boosting prospects for key players,” concludes a Fact.MR analyst.

Manufacturers Prioritize Product Development to Broaden Market Footprint

Highly consolidated, the dental restorative market consists of the following key market players: Dentsply Sirona, Danaher, Institut Straumann AG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG and Zimmer Biomet. Product development remains a core strategy of the abovementioned players. For instance, Dentsply Sirona, a pioneer in the dental restorative market, produces restorative materials, implants, prosthetics and restorative equipment. In addition, the company was recently designated as having one of the most modern dental clinics in Europe.

Another player, Institut Straumann AG, manufactures implants such as Straumann BLX with a Regular Base (3.5 mm-4.5 mm) and Wide Base (5.0 mm-6.5 mm). These implant allow for Straumaan Dynamic Bone Management and is designated for immediate protocols in all bone types. Other products include Roxolid SLActive, n!ce, VITA Mark II and ZERION.

The research study on the audiological market by Fact.MR incorporates an unbiased assessment of key factors and trends responsible for shaping the landscape of the dental restoratives market over 2020-2025. It includes a detailed assessment of key parameters that are anticipated to exert influence during 2020-2025. Market statistics have been presented on the basis of Product (Restorative Equipment, Restorative Material, Prosthetics and Implants) and End-user (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Dental Institutes & Research Centers and Others) across five major regions.

