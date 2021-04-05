Preparative and Process Chromatography Market: Emerging Markets to Offer High-Growth Opportunities

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-05 — /EPR Network/ —

The Preparative and process chromatography market size is expected to reach USD 8.60 billion by 2023 from the estimated USD 6.27 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the increasing prevalence of appendicitis and growing preference for R&D investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

Emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil provide opportunity for the players operating in the process and preparative market. However, high cost of instrument and availability alternative techniques for purification and separation of pharmaceutical products are the major restraining factors for this market.

Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=151748164

“The biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries segment dominated the market in 2018.”

Based on end user, the process and preparative chromatography market has been segmented into biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries; food and nutraceutical industries; and academic research laboratories. The biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall market in 2018.

“The process chromatography segment is estimated to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period.”

Based on type, the preparative chromatography market has been segmented into two segments, namely, process chromatography and preparative chromatography. Each segment has been further divided based on products and service. During the forecast period, the process chromatography segment is estimated to register the higher growth rate in the overall process and preparative chromatography market.

Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=151748164

“Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

In this report, the process and preparative chromatography market is segmented into four major regional segments—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The process and preparative chromatography market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Leading Companies

GE Healthcare (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Novasep Holding S.A.S (France), Waters Corporation (US), Daicel Corporation (Japan), and Shimadzu Corporation (Japan).

Key Developments

In 2017, GE Healthcare introduced a new Protein A chromatography resin, MabSelect PrismA for monoclonal antibodies purification

In 2017, Merck introduced Eshmuno P Anti-A and Anti-B Chromatography Resins used in the manufacturing of plasma-derived immunoglobulin (Ig) therapies

To speak to our analyst for a discussion on the above findings, click Speak to Analyst