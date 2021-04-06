DNA Methylation Studies Total Nucleic Acid Extraction Kits Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Research Forecasts To 2031

The total nucleic acid extraction kits purify both genomic DNA and RNA with a combined chemical and mechanical lysis method specifically developed for bacteria which are hard-to-lyse. Total nucleic acid extraction kits provide an enzymatic and a closed-tube method to obtain DNA or RNA from frozen or fresh tissue without any physical interruption. In several types of research, researchers required to relate the genetic variations effects on gene expression and to evaluate both similar mRNA and protein levels.

To fulfill these need manufacturers designed extraction system and kits to extract both DNA and RNA, or RNA and protein from multiple samples. Total nucleic acid extraction kits allow researchers to obtain more variations results from their samples while using only one kit to rationalize the process. The increasing interest in the research and development field-initiated raising of funds from the Governmental bodies which indirectly driving the market growth of total nucleic acid extraction kits.

Total nucleic acid extraction kits are used to purify both DNA and DNA through a conventional filter-based glass fiber method. Total nucleic acid extraction kits enable high yield and rapid purification of total cellular RNA, large molecular weight genomic DNA, and total Nucleic Acid from multiple and different sample types. Adoption of superior technology and growing laboratory automation for better and faster results driving the total nucleic acid extraction kits market growth. Technological advantage of automated nucleic acid extraction is decreasing variability and improving the workflow which directly contributing to the total nucleic acid extraction kits market growth.

However, high cost, handling complexity, high service and maintenance cost are some of the factors limiting the total nucleic acid extraction kits market growth. Moreover, low market penetration of automated systems in the developing regions and lack of skilled professionals also restraining the global total nucleic acid extraction kits market growth.

The global market for total nucleic acid extraction kits is segmented on basis of applications, sample, end user and geography.

Total Nucleic Acid Extraction Kits Segmentation by Application Next-Generation Sequencing (NSG) DNA and RNA-seq Library Preparation DNA Methylation Studies Genomic DNA and cDNA Cloning qPCR and qRT-PCR



Total Nucleic Acid Extraction Kits Segmentation by Sample Plasma Whole blood Saliva Urine Tissue-culture cell lines Others

Total Nucleic Acid Extraction Kits Segmentation by End User Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Academic Research Institutes Others



Several companies are focusing and are involved in the manufacturing of total nucleic acid extraction kits with advancement and are widely available in the market based on testing type. Increasing research and development activities with continuous advancement and updation helps in proliferating the total nucleic acid extraction kits market growth. Manufacturers are adopting various strategies for product portfolio expansion, network building and strengthening sales force to increase their revenue. New product development, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships and collaboration are some of the key trends followed by the manufacturer and are responsible for boosting the total nucleic acid extraction kits market.

The total nucleic acid extraction kits market in North America will dominate the global total nucleic acid extraction kits market, followed by Europe, due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, technological advancement and high spending in research and development activities. The total nucleic acid extraction kits market in the Asia Pacific region will show steady growth due to developing infrastructure and growing spending. The market for total nucleic acid extraction kits in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa regions are expected to show slow growth due to raising awareness and funding for research and development.

Some of the key players in the total nucleic acid extraction kits market include bioMérieux SA, GeneReach Biotechnology Corp., Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Epicentre (Illumina, Inc.), Beckman Coulter (Danaher Corporation), Lucigen Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN, Bioneer, Geneaid Biotech Ltd., Horizon Discovery Group plc, and others.

