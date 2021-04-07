Enjoy a luxurious life at Urban Skylines

Mumbai, India, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — Urban Space Creators has launched a magnificent project called Urban Skylines in Ravet on Mumbai Bangalore-Highway. Designed to perfection, the property is encompassed by alluring landscapes and serene ambiance inviting you to experience a unique tryst with mother nature. The aesthetic appeal of the Urban Skylines is enhanced further by the modern-day amenities, apt for millennial buyers.

Spacious homes in Urban Skylines crafted with all amenities, ensure hassle-free, comfortable living. Grand entrance gate, decorative compound wall decorative false ceiling, and waiting areas bringing you an uncompromising experience. The residential project offers 2 BHK homes in different configurations. Amenities such as garbage chute provision, auto -LED lights in passages and lobbies, and power generator backups for common areas to cater to your convenience.

At the helm of the project are your safety and security. CCTV monitoring, RFID identification of vehicles, swipe card access, emergency alarm in each floor state-of-the art fire-fighting system, motion sensors for automated lighting, single-click medical emergency bringing you an uncompromising experience.

Urban Skylines bringing you an unparalleled gamut of lifestyle experiences with walking trails, a wheelchair for every building, beautifully landscaped gardens, reflexology path, state-of-the-art clubhouses with music systems, timeless recreational halls, and many more. Party arrangement with barbeque facilities on the terrace of buildings, kid’s play-zone, well-equipped gymnasium offering you a world truly built to be your own.

Strategically located in Ravet, Urban skylines is close to Hinjawadi IT hub, D Y Patil University, Akurdi Railway station, Pune University circle, Dange Chowk, Bhakti- Shakti chowk, and D Mart.