All About MHADA

Maharashtra, India, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — MHADA or Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority was established in the year 1977. The schemes under MHADA give the residents of Maharashtra access to affordable residential property, especially those belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) and Lower Income Group(LIG). Moreover, the scheme allows people to buy properties in the most sought-after localities of Mumbai and Pune at costs that are lower than the offered prices by private builders. MHADA provided the first-ever low-cost housing scheme in 2012 via

a lottery draw system.

The authority has set fixed prices for the units available under the MHADA lottery housing scheme

1. Units for Lower Income Group(LIG) are priced between Rs.20 lakh and Rs. 30 Lakh

2. Units for Middle-income Group ( MIG) are priced between Rs.35 Lakh and Rs. 60 Lakh

3. Units for sale to Higher Income Group are priced between Rs. 60 Lakh and Rs. 5.8crore

4. Units Available for sale to Economically weaker Section (EWS) applicants are priced under Rs.20 Lakh.

MHADA Mumbai scheme offers over 1,300 low-cost houses via a lottery system. Applicants are separated based on their income. The cost of these houses varies according to the income group. The prices of the flats range between Rs 14.6 lakh to Rs 5.8 crore. In Pune, MHADA allots houses to eligible applicants through a lottery system. Then, successful applicants are asked to provide necessary documents, along with 10% of the base cost of the house. Areas covered under MHADA include Andheri, Chandivali, Goregaon, Chembur, Borivali, Ghatkopar, Kandivali, Dahisar, Jogeshwari, Kurla, Korekalyan Santacruz, Malad, Mankhurd, Powan, Sion, Wadala, and Mulund.

On January 22, 2021, MHADA has announced the lottery result of its housing schemes in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas. MHADA received more than 50 thousand applicants

for affordable homes and plots in Pune, Sangli, and Kolhapur for the above lottery.

Eligibility criteria for MHADA scheme

1. Must be over the age of 18 years.

2. You must be salaried

3. You must have a PAN card.

4. You must have a domicile certificate that shows you to be a resident of Maharashtra.

Housing schemes help to reduce the cost of becoming a homeowner. As these units are newly developed, therefore may offer better amenities than other apartments.

Visit For More Information : https://bit.ly/3bROUt9