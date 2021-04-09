HoduSoft Honored With 2021 CUSTOMER Magazine Product of the Year Award

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Apr-09 — /EPR Network/ — HoduCC, an outstanding product of HoduSoft (leading VoIP solution provider) has been awarded with the 2021 CUSTOMER Magazine Product of the Year Award by TMC, a global integrated media company. HoduCC is an advanced call/contact center software designed to meet the assorted needs of all types and sizes of businesses. HoduCC is honored for exceptional innovation in the field of VoIP. This omnichannel contact center software system allows customer support teams to deliver personalized phone support within an omnichannel customer journey. Being a well-known Voice over Internet Protocol solution provider throughout the world, HoduSoft ensures that HoduCC is an ideal contact center software system that comprises intelligence, security, and advanced features.

Some of the key features of HoduCC include:

Auto Dialer

Predictive Dialer

Progressive Dialer

Skill Based Mapping

Automatic Call Distribution

WebRTC Phone

Single Tenant & Multi-Tenant

Multi Level IVR

Real-Time Analytics & Reports

Other add-on features of HoduCC are:

IVR & Agent Survey

Quality Analysis

SMS Broadcasting

The CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award recognizes the companies that are bringing innovation in the call center operations, CRM, and teleservices industries. The award highlights the products that facilitate clients to meet and exceed the expectations of their customers. HoduCC is one such advanced, highly scalable solution that can easily accommodate the escalating needs of sales and support teams and their end-users. This call/contact center software facilitates easy management of call/contact center services. Whether it’s about making outbound calls, routing incoming calls, or tracking important call center metrics, HoduCC makes everything simple and flawless.

On behalf of the TMC and Customer magazine, Mr. Rich Tehrani (CEO, TMC) said, “I would like to congratulate HoduSoft on winning the 2021 Product of the Year Award for the exceptional performance of HoduCC. I am impressed by HoduSoft’s dedication in providing quality in solutions that not only enhance the overall customer experience but also increases ROI for companies that use them. HoduCC has proven deserving product for this prestigious award and I look forward to having more innovative products and solutions from HoduSoft in 2021 and beyond.”

On receiving the award, Mr. Kartik Khambhati (Co-Founder & CBDO at HoduSoft) said, “It’s a great achievement for us to receive the 2021 CUSTOMER Magazine Product of the Year Award. I would like to congratulate our team for winning this valuable award. I am truly humbled to have a team of people who are highly dedicated, professional, and full of enthusiasm. They supported the company to achieve its overwhelming success. Their dedication and out-of-the-box thinking helps in bringing innovative products like HoduCC that can make a great difference in the overall operations of call/contact centers.”

About HoduSoft

HoduSoft is one of the leading Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) solution providers throughout the world. With years of experience in the VoIP industry, HoduSoft has introduced an array of innovative products to redefine communication. With a dedicated approach towards developing world-class solutions and a wide variety of products, HoduSoft ensures the best returns on technological investments. Till now, HoduSoft has served 200+ customers in 32 countries spread across 6 continents along with 51 partners offering the products throughout the world.

