Lucintel Forecasts Cyanate Ester Resin Market to grow at a CAGR of 5%.

According to the recent study the cyanate ester resin market is projected to reach at a CAGR of 5% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demands for cyanate ester in high performance PCB and growth in the aerospace & defense industry.

Browse 139 figures / charts and 118 tables in this 210 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in cyanate ester resin market by product type (bisphenol-based cyanate ester and novolac-based cyanate ester), end use industry (aerospace & defense, electrical & electronics, automotive, marine, and others), application (printed circuit boards, radomes, aerospace engine & structural parts, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Download sample report and view detailed Table of Content by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/cyanate-ester-resin-market.aspx

“Printed circuit boards market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on applications, the cyanate ester resin market is segmented into printed circuit boards, radomes, aerospace engine & structural parts, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the printed circuit boards market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for high performance PCBs in communication, defense, aerospace, and marine industries. The aerospace engines & structural parts segment is expected to experience the highest growth during the forecast period, supported by growth in the aerospace & defense and space industry.

“Within the cyanate ester resin market, the aerospace and defense segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry, the aerospace and defense segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry and also witness the highest growth in the forecast period due to growing demand for cyanate ester based composite parts.

“North America will dominate the cyanate ester resin market in near future”

North America is expected to be the largest region due to increasing demand for cyanate ester based composites in the various end use industries, such as aerospace & defense, electrical & electronics, and marine and Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing production of high performance PCB.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on

https://www.lucintel.com/cyanate-ester-resin-market.aspx

Major players of cyanate ester resin market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Huntsman, Lonza, MGC, Tencate, Quingdao Fundchem and others are among the major cyanate ester resin providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/cyanate-ester-resin-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com