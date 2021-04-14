OptimServers Cloud Hosting Offering New Slate Of SSL Certificates Designed To Strengthen Website Security, Increase Visitor Trust.

Makkah, Saudi Arabia, 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — OptimServers Cloud Hosting, a hosting provider, known for providing high-performance hosting solutions, announced a new slate of SSL Certificate offerings designed to increase visitor trust, boost SEO rankings, and improve eCommerce capabilities to strengthen websites.

OptimServers Cloud Hosting, a hosting provider, known for providing high-performance hosting solutions, today announced a new slate of SSL Certificate offerings designed to increase visitor trust, boost SEO rankings, improve eCommerce capabilities and strengthen website security.

Every option is easy to install and even easier to renew. Better yet, all certificates give users access to OptimServers Cloud Hosting’s Guru Crew Support Team that is available to them 24/7, 365 days a year. Users can choose between several established SSL brands, including Symantec, RapidSSL, GeoTrust, and Sectigo (formerly Comodo). These certificates are available in four general categories:

Single Site SSL — A basic certificate that offers easy domain verification and an extremely quick SSL issuance.

Premium SSL — Featuring enhanced SSL features such as full business verification and Dynamic Site Seal.

Wildcard SSL — One certificate that protects unlimited subdomains.

Advanced SSL — SSL certificates that are specifically designed for your eCommerce site.

“The wide range of our SSL Certificate options makes setting up your website and doing business on day one easier than ever,” said OptimServers Cloud Hosting Product Marketing Manager Ahmed AlBasher. He added that the true value of SSL certificates is to protect users from cyberattacks or customers falling prey to fake sites and to build trust. In fact, users are warned by Google if the sites they visit aren’t SSL protected.

“It’s another way we are innovating the web hosting space and helping our clients increase visitor trust and search engine traffic as well as strengthening website security.”

Besides immediate support from the Guru Crew, all OptimServers Cloud Hosting clients also have access to options for the exclusive Turbo Server, which offers up to 20 times the speed of traditional servers, perpetual security processes to keep their account safe, a 99.9% uptime commitment for ultimate reliability, and always the best versions of the most popular development software.

About OptimServers Cloud Hosting:

OptimServers Cloud Hosting, Inc. is a high-performance hosting company located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. OptimServers Cloud Hosting provides its customers with ultra-reliable solutions and 24/7/365 US-based support from their Guru Crew team. Since 2018, OptimServers Cloud Hosting has offered innovative, affordable, and developer-friendly website hosting for personal homepages up to full-service solutions for businesses of all sizes, based in all locations. Each OptimServers Cloud Hosting service is hosted on their fine-tuned SwiftServer Hosting platform. Customers seeking an additional speed boost can host on OptimServers Cloud Hosting’s Turbo Servers featuring page load speeds up to 20X faster compared to competing hosts.

optim.com.sa a division of Search Optimization Est. Providing Web Hosting, VPS Hosting, Dedicated Servers, Web design, and digital marketing services in Saudi Arabia to Thousands of Websites and customers worldwide. With a vision for building a hosting company that offers a great support system with 24×7 a day to resolve the issues by one of our tech support gurus whenever they needed help.

