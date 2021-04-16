Shivaami wins the ‘Most Trusted Brands of India 2021’ by CNBC TV18 & Team Marksmen

Mumbai, India, 2021-Apr-16 — /EPR Network/ — Shivaami Cloud Services; a Google Cloud Premier Partner wins an award for the ‘Most Trusted Brands of 2021’ hosted by CNBC TV18 and Team Marksmen.

“Today I feel delighted to receive the title of “Most Trusted Brands of India 2021”. This is possible only with the hard work and dedication of our Team Shivaami and our customers who trust us when they need any help in the Google workspace. (formerly G Suite) I know Trust takes time, and we have earned it from our customers over the last 16 years.

The recognition is one more step forward by Team Shivaami during the difficult time of COVID 19 Pandemic, when we helped thousands of our Customers to work, collaborate remotely, and adapt to new normal.

I thank all our team members, our customers, and well-wishers for the support and encouragement. God Bless You.”; said Punit Thakkar, CEO, and Founder.

This award recognizes our contribution to the growth of the IT Cloud industry in India, as well as the confidence we have earned from our customers

The Most Trusted Brands of India award ceremony brought together some of the nation’s most well-known brands and personalities onstage to recognize brands such as Colgate, Eureka Forbes, Patanjali, American Express, PNB Housing, Cello that have left an impression on customers across the world. The ceremony honors these companies for their efforts to innovate, succeed, and evolve their businesses and industries for the benefit of India.

Trust is an emotion that drives our decision whether or not we are aware of it. It’s the intangible element that expresses trustworthiness and honesty towards a company. If it’s a product or a service, the trust ensures us that our customers are making the right choice by choosing us for their cloud solution needs.

Over the past 16 years, Shivaami has helped more than 10,000 customers across India move to cloud services from their legacy systems. We have a team of experienced professionals that provide our clients with cloud solutions, deployment, and data migration services. Shivaami always continues to provide quality customer service to its clients so that their digital transformation journey can be enhanced to meet its business objectives and drive its growth.

About Shivaami

Shivaami is a Cloud Solutions Company helping clients realize the exciting potential of the cloud to help their businesses grow. With 15+ years of experience in Cloud Technology and 10000+ satisfied customers across India, Shivaami is one of the leading cloud service companies, providing cloud solutions, deployment, and data migration services.

The purpose of Shivaami is to bring positive change in the life of people we connect, by providing solutions and services which bring profit and happiness.