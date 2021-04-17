Global Caustic Sulphite Caramel Market Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights | Sethness Caramel Color, Mascot Food Colors, Sensient Technologies Corporation

Consistent innovations and fortifications in the food and beverage industry, which is resulting in increased demand for new additives with enhanced features. Use of caustic sulphite caramel as a food ingredient for flavor enhancement is one of the key factors spurring its adoption. Apart from flavoring, caustic sulphite caramel also has wide-spread applications as a food decorative element, which further increases its appeal in the food and beverages industry. Stability remains of the key properties of caustic sulphite caramel, which is responsible for use of caustic sulphite caramel in case of alcoholic beverages.

Potential side effects of caustic sulphite caramel for people suffering from gluten intolerance might pose challenges in terms of its adoption rate. Manufacturers of caustic sulphite caramel are highly particular about following quality control processes with uncompromising provisions to restore consumer confidence. Moreover, manufacturers of caustic sulphite caramel, in their state-of-the-art manufacturing units, are focusing on delivering quality with sustainable development procedures. The manufacturing companies operating in the caustic sulphite caramel market space are also focusing on research and development activities to fuel product innovations and developments, which can boost their brand personality amid a dynamic consumer marketplace.

Market Outlook:

Caramel is a confectionary product that is made by heating a variety of carbohydrates or sugars. The process of making a caramel is called caramelization in which the sugar is slowly heated at 170 °C. Once the sugar gets heated, the carbohydrates break down and form a new liquid compound called caramel with good flavor and color. Caramel is used in a variety of confectioneries, desserts, and candies for its flavor. In order to enhance the color of the caramel, various types of caramel food coloring are added to it. Among them caustic sulphite caramel is widely used to enhance the color of caramel.

Caustic sulphite caramel is prepared by heating sugar molecules along with a sulphite compound, which will improve the color of the caramel product. In the 19th century, the caustic sulphite caramel was first used as a food additive in the brewing industry in order to prepare wine. Until now, the caustic sulphite caramel was widely used in the liquor industry, which includes products like whiskey, rum and brandy. The caustic sulphite caramel colorant has a good market in the food and beverage industry and is expected to grow in the upcoming years.

Reasons for covering caustic sulphite caramel as title:

Caustic sulphite caramel remains distinct due to its aroma and a mild flavor. The caustic sulphite caramel is predominantly used in the liquor industry as it is highly stable in alcohol and it produces an exceptional red color tone. The primary function of caustic sulphite caramel is to serve as a coloring agent and it has additional functions such as to serve as an emulsifier in soft drinks. Caustic sulphite caramel also possesses a light protective quality as it helps in preventing oxidation of the flavored components in bottled beverages. Caustic sulphite caramel is used in products such as wine, tea, rum, brandy, whiskey, cognac, vinegar, cake mixes, sherry and other snack products. Caustic sulphite caramel color ranges from amber to dark-brown. The intensity of the color varies depending on the amount of heat the sugar is exposed to. Considering the applications, the market potential for the caustic sulphite caramel is likely to be significant.

Global caustic sulphite caramel market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of grade, the global caustic sulphite caramel market has been segmented as

Food and Beverage Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

On the basis of end use, the global caustic sulphite caramel market has been segmented as

Food & Beverage manufacturers Beverages Bakery and Confectionery

Pharmaceuticals

On the basis of application, the global caustic sulphite caramel market has been segmented as

Colorant

Emulsifier

Flavor

On the basis of region, the global caustic sulphite caramel market has been segmented as

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of Latin America



Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) UK BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ Greater China India Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



Global caustic sulphite caramel market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global caustic sulphite caramel market are Sethness Caramel Color, Mascot Food Colors, Sensient Technologies Corporation, D.D. Williamson & Co., Inc., Aarkay Food Products Ltd., Bakels Worldwide, Goteborgsfood Budapest Ltd., Metarom A.s., Nigay SAS, Megha International., ARUN COLOUR CHEM Pvt. Ltd., among others.

