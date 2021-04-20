Food Segment is Estimated to Hold the Largest Share in the Organic Yeast Market

The Organic Yeast Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 364 million in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 599 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing awareness among consumers about health & wellness, higher adoption of veganism and vegetarianism coupled with the need to find substitutes to monosodium glutamate in food products are driving the growth of the market.

Food, by application, is estimated to hold the largest share in the organic yeast market during the forecast period. Most of the organic yeast products are used in the food industry due to the “umami” or popularly known as savory taste. The stringent regulations around the use of monosodium glutamate (MSG) in food products for enhancing its taste has led to the increase in popularity of organic yeast extracts and derivatives in the food industry as a substitute. It is also used in the wine-making process to enhance the flavor of wine and provide a distinct taste.

Organic yeast are finding huge application in the food industry. Yeast extracts plays a major role in the food processing companies as an umami taste contributor. The yeast extracts segment of the organic yeast market is projected to account for the largest share. Yeast extracts are used by restaurants and food companies as an aromatic ingredient and for enhancing specific flavor profiles in food and beverages.

Most organic yeast extract manufacturers, such as Biospringer (France) and Ohly (Germany) offer yeast extracts for food applications, such as soups & broths, sauces & dressings, snacks & seasonings, meat, fish & analogues, dairy products, sweets, starchy goods, and beverages. Use of yeast extracts in sauces, seasonings and dressing is expected to growth at the fastest rate during the projected period. With the growing awareness among consumers about nutrition and healthy foods, the need for salt, fat, and sugar reduction in food products has taken precedence.

It is also used to enhance the overall flavor, aroma, and mouth-feel of the wine. Companies such as Chr.Hansen (Denmark) and Lallemand Inc. (Canada) offer organic wine yeasts which are used for both fermentation and improving the flavor of the beverage. With the increasing awareness among the consumers about the benefits of a healthy diet, the demand for non-fermented beverages such as juices, ready-to-serve (RTS), and squashes have also increased. This also allows aids the growth of the organic yeast market, providing huge scope for yeast manufacturers to tap these opportunities and capture the growing market to create a strong customer base.

