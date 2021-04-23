Which are the top industry players in the global veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market?

Pune , India , 2021-Apr-23 — /EPR Network/ —

Growth in the market is largely driven by the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance due to the overuse of antibiotics, rising demand for animal-derived products, growing prevalence of zoonotic diseases, rising demand for pet insurance, growing animal health expenditure, and the growing number of veterinary practitioners & their rising income levels in developed economies. The rising focus on veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing in emerging markets due to supportive government initiatives and awareness initiatives for antimicrobial resistance and control offer significant growth opportunities for the market players.

The Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market is expected to reach USD 135 million by 2026 from an estimated USD 100 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.1%.

Since the beginning of 2020, the majority of the countries worldwide shut down their borders and limited transportation in a bid to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, thus, creating impediments for international trade and transportation.

The food-producing animal segment is expected to account for the largest share of the veterinary AST market

Based on animal type, the veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into food-producing animals and companion animals. The food-producing animals segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed to the high use of antibiotics in food-producing animals, increasing incidence of antimicrobial resistance, increasing demand for meat and dairy products, rising animal healthcare expenditure in developed countries, and the increasing incidence of disease outbreaks in food-producing animals. This segment is further categorized into cattle, pigs, poultry, and other food-producing animals. Companion animals are further segmented into dogs, cats, horses, and other companion animals.

The culture media segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The culture media segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Growth in this product segment can be attributed to the constant requirement and recurrent purchase of these products for cultivating bacterial isolates under controlled environmental laboratory conditions.

The veterinary reference laboratory end-user segment is expected to account for the largest share of the veterinary AST market

Based on end users, the veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into veterinary reference laboratories, veterinary research institutes and universities, and other end users. Veterinary reference laboratories accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the large number of samples received for AST in reference laboratories from small and large animal practices. This segment is also expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period (2021–2026).

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the highest CAGR for players operating in the veterinary AST market.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in pet adoption, increasing awareness about animal health, and the growing per capita animal health expenditure, especially in India and China, contribute to the growth of the APAC veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market.

Some of the major players in the veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Bruker Corporation (US), bioMérieux SA (France), Danaher Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Neogen Corporation (US), HiMedia Laboratories (India), Mast Group Ltd. (UK), Bioguard Corporation (Taiwan), SSI Diagnostica A/S (Denmark), Condalab (Spain), FASTinov SA (Portugal), Synbiosis (UK), Hardy Diagnostics (US), and Liofilchem Srl (Italy).