Gardening Pots Market Share, Outlook and Segment by Types 2025

Felton, California , USA, Apr 27, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global gardening pots market is estimated to reach USD 2.5 billion, by the end of 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing demand for parks and public gardens along with growing infrastructure in the cities is expected to increase the demand for the product in the next few years.

Rapid urbanization and increasing population have increased the product application in residential sector. Thus, municipalities, urban societies, and housing associations are also spending high amounts on developing parks. Parks include different types of trees and flower plantations which are creating lively vibes among the people, thereby, propelling the market growth.

Youngsters are highly involved in the gardening activities. For example, in 2018, over 64% population of U.K. took part in gardening activities. This trend depicts that despite of increasing urbanization, people are inclined towards developing a gardening area in kitchen and balconies of their homes. Growing interest of consumers for planting fruits, veggies, herbs, and flowers is expected to be a key factor propelling the demand for the product.

For instance, in 2019, Martin Keane and Andrew Flynn have introduced plants with self-watering ability. This helps in reducing carbon footprints and avoids wastage of water. These pots are produced from fully recycled polypropylene. Additionally, plastic regulations are positively impacting the growth of the product in the global gardening pots market.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In 2018, refractory gardening pots held the largest market share of around 40.0% in the overall market. Polymer segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of6.4% over the forecast period, 2019 – 2025.

Based on the application, the commercial segment is estimated to account for USD 1.4 billion by the end of 2025.

Residential segment is projected to exceed at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Offline channel segment dominated the gardening pots market with share of over 80.0% in 2018.

Impact of COVID-19 Insights

The outbreak of COVID-19 has positively impacted the global gardening pots market. COVID-19 crisis has enforced people to stay at home and work from home. This has allowed people to with free time while they were stuck at home during the lockdown, thus many people have spent this time in gardening.

In Europe, the demand for flower pots has been increased during the COVID-19 lockdown period. The consumers are preferring to buy these pots through online platforms. Thus, the market is projected to grow at significant rate in the next few years.

Global Gardening Pots Market: Key Players

Biodegradable Pots, GREEN MALL, East JORDAN PLASTICS INC., Hosco India, Garden Need, Nursery Supplies Inc., Landmark Plastic Corporation, and THE HC COMPANIES.

