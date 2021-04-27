Abracon Names Future Electronics as Top Global Distribution Partner for 2020

Montreal, Canada, 2021-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has received five awards from Abracon, an industry leader in passive electronic components.

. Abracon’s 2020 Global Excellence Award

. Abracon’s 2020 Americas Excellence Award

. Abracon’s 2020 APAC Excellence Award

. Abracon’s 2020 Global Executive Partnership Award – Karim Yasmine

. Abracon’s 2020 APAC Executive Partnership Award – Gary Huan

Abracon‘s 2020 Excellence and Executive Partnership awards recognize Future Electronics’ outstanding performance in multiple regions as well as their continued hard work and dedication to the Abracon brands.

“We are honored by the recognition we have received from Abracon for our results in 2020. Abracon continues to expand their product portfolio, which allows us to deepen our engagement at our growing customer base,” said Karim Yasmine, Corporate Vice President of Strategic Supplier Development at Future Electronics. “It is a great pleasure to deal with a company who is fully engaged with their distribution network and fully takes advantage of the Future Electronics core differentiators. We look forward to defending these prestigious awards once again in 2021!”

“Not only did Future Electronics set themselves up for a strong performance in 2020, but with all their hard work, they set themselves up for continued growth! There is a tremendous alignment up and down the organization,” said Mike White, Vice President of Global Sales at Abracon. “Future Electronics understands the value of Abracon, embraces it and incorporates it throughout their organization.”

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Abracon, LLC | The Heartbeat of the IoT™

Abracon is an industry leader in passive components, providing frequency control & timing devices, RF & antenna products, and inductor & connectivity solutions. With service and quality at the company’s core, Abracon enables innovative IoT solutions. Abracon powers the Ecliptek, Fox, ILSI, MMD and Oscilent brands, delivering the latest technical design support and global supply chain flexibility to solve customers’ unique challenges. For more information, visit www.abracon.com.

Media Contact

Claudio Caporicci

Global Director Marketing Communications & Advertising

514-694-7710

Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com

###