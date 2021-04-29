Life Science Instrumentation Market to reach USD 79.9 billion by 2025

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-29 — /EPR Network/ —

The research study on the global life science instrumentation market involved the extensive use of both primary and secondary sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry to identify the segmentation types, industry trends, key players, competitive landscape, key market dynamics, and key player strategies.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

Life science research market growth is driven largely by factors, such as increasing expenditure on research & development by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, growing public & private funding for life science research, and rising incidence of target diseases & genetic disorders. The emerging markets and increasing demand for analytical instruments are expected to present avenues of growth for market players.

Revenue Growth Analysis:

[306 Pages Report] The global life science instrumentation market size is projected to grow from an estimated USD 60.0 billion in 2020 to USD 79.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

By type, the molecular spectroscopy segment was the largest contributor to the spectroscopy technologies market in 2019

The Life science research market for spectroscopy technologies, by type, comprises mass spectrometry, molecular spectrometry, and atomic spectrometry. Molecular spectrometry accounted for the largest share of the spectrometry technologies market in 2019. The large share could be attributed to the wide application of this technology and the presence of stringent regulatory guidelines for drug development and safety.

The research application segment was the largest contributor to the life science instrumentation market in 2019

The research application segment accounted for the largest share of the life science instrumentation application market in 2019. The large share of the research applications segment can be attributed to evolving global regulatory scenarios for research data publication in analytical instruments-based researches, an increasing number of research studies coupled with growing public-private funding in the field of genomic researches, and the ongoing trend of laboratory automation & integration of robotics.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Life science research market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific is one of the major revenue-generating regions in the life science instrumentation industry. The strategic expansions by key market players in emerging Asian countries, the growing pharmaceutical industry in India & China, and conferences, exhibitions, & meetings on analytical instruments is driving growth in the region.

Key Market Players:

The key players operating in the global Life science research market are Agilent Technologies (US), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Bruker Corporation (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Eppendorf AG (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), Horiba (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), and Waters Corporation (US).