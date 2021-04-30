Europe polyurethane (PU) Market Overview, Challenges and Growth Opportunities Analysis till 2024

Felton, California , USA, Apr 30, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Europe polyurethane (PU) Market size is expected to value at USD 26.24 billion by 2024. The Europe polyurethane (PU) industry is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the stringent laws & regulations in regards to energy efficiency and carbon emission reduction. Rising investment by developed economies across Europe such as UK, Germany, Poland, and Sweden is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period. The Europe polyurethane market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 3.8% in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

Polyethylene is largely used to produce polyurethane (PU) foam and structural foam, which is majorly used in various construction activities. Growing popularity of the polyethylene foam is credited to the factors such as lightweight, durability, heat resistance, and a closed-cell material composition. Polyethylene is widely used in the packaging of delicate products, and automobile parts, thus fostering market value, in the recent years.

Rigid polyurethanes has also witnessed substantial growth in the last couple of years owing to increasing adoption as a structural material. Rigid polyurethanes has also displayed important properties such as toughness, lightweight, and resilience. Rigid polyurethanes also provide protection against chemical reactions and moisture effects thus making it an ideal choice for various application such as building & product insulation.

The building & construction is considered as one of the fastest growing segment in the market with substantial revenue generation in the last few years. Growing popularity of polyurethane (PU) in the building & construction segment is attributed to the stringent laws & regulations associated with inculcating energy efficient parts. The furniture & bedding segment has also witnessed substantial growth as polyurethane (PU) is considered as the ideal for roofs and walls in new houses.

The key players in the Europe polyurethane (PU) industry are Covestro AG, Huntsman Co., British Vita Ltd., BASF Group SE, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Ellsworth Co., Stepan Co., IMCD N.V., and Archway Sales, Inc.

