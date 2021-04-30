Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Key Opportunities and Growth Prospects, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Apr. 29, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Glycomics/Glycobiology Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Glycomics/Glycobiology Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% in the forthcoming period. Glycomics is a wide and emerging scientific field emphasizing on defining functional aspects of glycans in biological systems. The higher the complexity of glycome, which is defined as the range of glycans particularly in a cell or organism leads to multiple challenges that could be subjectively decoded.

Key Players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Agilent Technologies

Bruker

New England Biolabs

Danaher

Shimadzu Corporation

Takara Bio, Inc.

Waters Corporation

ProZyme

Growth Drivers:

The challenges are resolved with progress in mass spectrometry along with expansion of genetic and cell biology studies. On the contrary, determining a specific glycan and glycan-binding proteins by incorporating new technology of glycan microarrays guide the glycan function.

Glycomics/glycobiology industry is driven by factors such as growing investments for R&D with a strong emphasis of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies on innovative product development. Rise in development of new vaccines for genetic diseases comprising diabetes and influenza will add to the market growth in the forecast period. Rise in government funding for R&D activities and novel approach for drug production process are the other factors driving the market.

Product Outlook:

Instruments Mass Spectrometers HPLC MALDI-TOF Array Systems

Reagents Glycoproteins Monosaccharides Oligosaccharides

Kits Glycan Labeling Kits Glycan Purification Kits Glycan Release Kits

Enzymes Glycosidases Glycosyltransferases Neuraminidases Sialyltransferases



Regional Outlook:

Regional segmentation for glycomics/glycobiology market includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the market due to high revenue share and presence of large pharmaceutical & biotechnology firms. Presence of developed healthcare infrastructure and availability of advanced products in these regions is likely to promote the market growth.

Asia-Pacific’s glycobiology industry is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR in the forecast period due to booming healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies. Availability of large pool of patients and low cost of clinical trials and accessibility of skilled personnel have propelled the market growth in Asia-Pacific’s market.

