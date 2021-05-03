Telemetry Pouch Market Critical Insights, Trends, Worldwide Outlook & Forecast Till 2031

A telemetry pouch is a wearable pouch used to hold a telemetry unit (cardiac monitor). It can be worn over or under the clothing so that it stays secure, and most are adjustable to fit different body sizes. It has soft straps for comfort around the neck; some have a strap for the torso, and most are adjustable to fit individual body sizes. Telemetry pouches are used to secure telemetry transmitters to patients, help prevent artifacts (static) in the information relay from the transmitter to the CMS, and help prevent transmitters from falling off or being subjected to food or drink spills. This pouch is used to carry telemetry equipment when a patient suffers a heart attack or undergoes cardiac surgery, and must be regularly monitored by telemetry equipment.

The pouch can be attached to the patient with a soft foam strap or a name badge clip. There is a flap closure system that works with a hook and loop closure. These pouches come with a 2.25″ x 2.25″ patient label. They offer the same patient comfort and easy color identification, as well as include a clear front made from polyethylene/nylon for viewing the content. Though the pouch is resistant to fluid contamination, it is still the most economical pouch due to its material. Frequently, this pouch is put inside a patient’s gown pocket and clipped to the gown.

Telemetry Pouch Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing adoption of telemetry pouches by patients such as coronary patients is the major factor which is driving the telemetry pouch market. In addition to this, its ease of use and necessity are the other factors which are propelling the telemetry pouch market.

The cost effectiveness and disposability of these types of pouches are other factors which are pushing the market towards growth. The characteristics of telemetry pouches, such as ideal for patient monitoring, lightweight due to the nonwoven material, durability, designed as per single-patient use, long straps, and front flap with a snap button that holds the monitor securely in place, are some of the other product-related factors which are pushing the market towards growth.

Telemetry Pouch Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global telemetry pouch market has been segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on product type, the global telemetry pouch market is segmented as:

Foam Telemetry Pouches

Telemetry Pouches with Windows

Telemetry Pouches with Snaps

Others

Based on distribution channel, the global telemetry pouch market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Others

Telemetry Pouch Market: Overview

The global market for telemetry pouches is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. The presence of major players and expanding reach of products in developing as well as under developing countries are factors which are boosting the market. The increased patient pool requiring continuous telemetry monitoring needing telemetry pouches is a key factor which is playing a major role in propelling the global telemetry pouch market. The hospital pharmacies distribution channel is expected to contribute the highest share as it is the most accessible channel.

Telemetry Pouch Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, the global telemetry pouch market is classified into regions, viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the leader in the global telemetry pouch market, owing to high incidences and prevalence of patients requiring telemetry monitoring. The market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR, due to the expansion of product offerings by key players, and expanded reach in countries. Europe is expected to take the second-largest share in the global telemetry pouch market throughout the forecast period.

Telemetry Pouch Market: Key Players

The global market for diverticular disease therapeutics is highly fragmented. Some of the major players identified in the global telemetry pouch market are Graham Medical, Medline Industries, Inc., Covidien, Koninklijke Philips N.V., RAM Surgical, EME Company, and DeRoyal Industries, Inc, among others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

