Urinalysis Market to reach USD 4.6 Billion by 2024

PUNE, India, 2021-May-03 — /EPR Network/ —

The research study involves four major activities to estimate the current size of the urinalysis market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. Thereafter, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the market size of the segments and subsegments.

Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=153479294

Major Market Growth Drivers:

Integrated systems for urinalysis and the emerging economies are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market which is driven by growing incidences of UTI and other kidney diseases.

Revenue Growth Analysis:

[146 Pages Report] The global urinalysis market is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2024 from USD 3.2 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2019 to 2024.

Browse and in-depth TOC on “Urinalysis Market”

119 – Tables

37 – Figures

146 – Pages

Consumables accounted for the largest share of the Urinalysis Systems Marketin 2019

The urine analyser market, based on product type, is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment dominated this market in 2019. The urinalysis consumables market is segmented into pregnancy & fertility kits, dipsticks, reagents, and disposables. Pregnancy and fertility kits accounted for the largest share of this market in 2019. These kits have witnessed wide adoption amongst end users across the globe owing to their cost-effectiveness and ease of use.

Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=153479294

Increasing use of urinalysis in disease screening in 2019

Based on application, the urine analysis market is segmented into disease screening and pregnancy and fertility. In 2019, the disease screening segment accounted for the largest market share owing to the fact that urine analysis has become a part of the general check-up in hospitals and clinics. Pregnancy and fertility testing is carried out using the kits available in the market either in home care settings or in clinics.

North America to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period (2019–2024)

The urine test market in North America is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years. There has been a tremendous increase in the use of urine analysis and has become a part of any general health check up in the past decade. Increasing research activities in the field of urinalysis and growing awareness of personalized medicine have also resulted in the establishment point of care systems. Automated devices have also been installed in the large hospitals and laboratories.

To speak to our analyst for a discussion on the above findings, click Speak to Analyst

Key Market Players:

The key players operating in the global Urinalysis Systems Market are Seimens Healthineers (Germany), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Cardinal Health (US), Arkray Inc (Japan), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Alere Inc. (US), Beckman Coulter (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), 77 Elektronika Kft (Hungary), and DIRUI (China), ACON Laboratories (US), Quidel Corporation (US) and URIT Medical Electronic Ltd. (China).