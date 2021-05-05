Market Of Lithol Rubine BK Predicted To Witness Steady Growth And Expected To Represent Significant Revenue Share

Lithol Rubine BK Market: An Overview

Lithol Rubine BK is a red shade azo dye or colour that contains calcium and aluminium ions. This pigment generally occurs in a red coloured powder or granular form. Lithol Rubine BK dyes are marginally soluble in hot water, but are completely insoluble when in they come contact with ethanol and cold water.

Lithol Rubine BK dyes involve a wide range of applications such as adding a specific tone to paints, plastics, printing inks, and also for textile printing. Also, Lithol Rubine BK pigment has a large demand from the food sector when used as a food additive, particularly named ‘E-180’ for surface coating cheese products.

A rise in the industrial applications of Lithol Rubine BK pigment in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to considerably lift the azo dyes market over the forecast period.

Global Lithol Rubine BK Market: Dynamics

A rise in the usage of Lithol Rubine BK pigment in the food, cosmetics, and printing industries, owing to its exceptional reddish dyeing property is expected to fuel the demand for Lithol Rubine BK over the forecast period.

Moreover, rapid industrialization due to continuous growing economies in most emerging economies is expected to add to the growth of the Lithol Rubine BK market over the forecast period.

However, the consumption of azo dyes has been banned in countries like Australia and New Zealand, due to diseases such as asthma, rhinitis, and other skin diseases like urticarial, etc. These factors are likely to hamper the demand for Lithol Rubine BK.

Global Lithol Rubine BK Market: Segmentation

Globally, the Lithol Rubine BK market has been segmented as:

On the basis of product form, the global Lithol Rubine BK market is segmented as:

Synthetic Lithol Rubine BK

Organic Lithol Rubine BK

On the basis of application, the global Lithol Rubine BK market is segmented as:

Printing Inks & Dyes

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Plastics & Packaging

Food & Beverage Additives

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

On the basis of region, the global Lithol Rubine BK market is segmented as:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of Latin America

Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) U.K. Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) Nordic (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ (Asia Pacific excluding Japan) Greater China India South Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APeJ

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



Global Lithol Rubine BK market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Lithol Rubine BK market are:

Noshly Pty. Ltd. Merck Group DSM Nutritional Products AG Hangzhou Dimacolor Imp. & Exp. Co., Ltd. Dystar India Private Limited Zhejiang Shengda Charter Win Chemicals Co. Ltd Ggink International Limited Guangzhou Wisdom Bio-Technology Co., Ltd. Zhejiang Medicine Co. Ltd.



he report covers an exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

