Lucintel Forecasts Epoxy Tooling Board Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4%

According to the recent study the epoxy tooling board market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand of epoxy tooling boards for prototypes of formula one car and aircrafts.

Browse 47 figures / charts and 22 tables in this 125 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in epoxy tooling board market by application (transportation, wind energy, aerospace, marine and others) by density (600-800 kg/m3, 800-1000 kg/m3, above 1000 kg/m3), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW).

“Transportation market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on applications, the epoxy tooling board market is segmented into transportation, wind energy, aerospace, marine and others. Lucintel forecasts that the transportation market is expected to remain the largest segment due to excellent dimensional stability, low coefficient of thermal expansion, chemical inertness, and suitability to use at temperatures up to 130°C is the properties that will drive the growth of epoxy tooling boards. The Wind energy segment is expected to experience the highest growth during the forecast period, supported by the period due to increase in penetration of epoxy tooling board in wind blade application.

“Within the epoxy tooling board market, the 600-800 kg/m3 segment is expected to remain the largest density type”

Based on density type, the 600-800 kg/m3 segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

“Europe will dominate the epoxy tooling board market in near future”

Europe is expected to be the largest region with higher production of formula one car. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increase in the transportation and aerospace end use industries.

Major players of epoxy tooling board market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Trelleborg, RAMPF Tooling Solutions, Huntsman, SikaAxson, Base Group, and Stevik and others are among the major epoxy tooling board providers.

