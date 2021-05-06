Lucintel Forecasts Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market to Reach $10.4 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the ethylene vinyl acetate market is projected to reach an estimated $10.4 billion by 2025 from $8.2 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growth in the various end use industries, and growing demand from packaging sector, especially in food and medical applications, due to its non-toxic nature.

Browse 165 figures / charts and 142 tables in this 261 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in ethylene vinyl acetate market by application (film, foam, adhesives, and others), end use industry (packaging, solar, agriculture, wire & cable, automotive, footwear, and others), by density (very low density EVA, low density EVA, medium density EVA, and high density EVA), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Solar market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on end use industry, the ethylene vinyl acetate market is segmented into packaging, solar, agriculture, wire & cable, automotive, footwear, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the solar market is expected to remain the largest segment and highest growth segment over the forecast period supported by growth in solar photovoltaic cells installation in Asia pacific region, especially in China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.

“Within the ethylene vinyl acetate market, the film segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application, the film segment is expected to witness the the largest application during the forecast period due to increasing awareness about the use of solar energy, which is augmenting the demand for EVA film in photovoltaic cells. Film segment is likely to experience the highest growth in the forecast period due its growing demand in the areas of solar photovoltaic cells, packaging, and agriculture.

“Asia pacific will dominate the ethylene vinyl acetate market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period supported by growth in the various end use industries, such as packaging, footwear, solar photovoltaic cells, and wire & cable. China is the largest market for ethylene vinyl acetate due to its high consumption in footwear, solar, automotive, and wire & cable supported by the high domestic demand.

Major players of ethylene vinyl acetate market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Hanwha Chemical, ExxonMobil Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Arkema S.A., Celansese Corporation, USI Corporation, Lotte Chemical Corporation, and Versalis S.p.A. are among the major ethylene vinyl acetate providers.

