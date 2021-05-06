Well Intervention Market Strategic Initiatives, Top Players Financial Performance & Application

Felton, Calif., USA, May. 06, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Well Intervention Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Well Intervention Market is anticipated to reach USD 17.76 billion by 2025. Well Interventions are used to avoid unexpected glitches in oil and gas wells. They securely clean and remove debris from preserved streams. Also, they perform harmless and operative plug and render abandonment at the end of the well’s commercial life.

Key Players:

Schlumberger Limited

Baker Hughes

Halliburton

Weatherford International Inc.

Archer Limited

Calfrac Well Services Ltd.

Cudd Energy Services

Superior Energy Services Inc.

Trican Well Service Ltd.

C&J Energy Services, Inc.

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the Well Intervention industry include revitalization of aging fields/wells and surge in oil & gas industry, upsurge in global energy demand, growing attention on renewable energy. On the other hand, the factors that may hamper the development of the market include stringent management regulations on E&P (exploration & production) activity. Well Intervention Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.2% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Service Outlook:

Logging & Bottom Hole Survey

Tubing/Packer Failure & Repair

Stimulation

Remedial Cementing

Zonal Isolation

Sand Control Services

Artificial Lift

Fishing

Re-Perforation

The “Logging And Bottom hole” segment led the Well Intervention Market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 owing to shale gas production and revolution of oil & gas from shale investments in the country, development in the emerging nations of the region, such as India and China, due to surge in oil & gas manufacturing actions in these nations and increase in energy demand.

Application Outlook:

Onshore

Offshore

The “Onshore” segment led the Well Intervention industry and accounted for 65.5% of the total market revenue in 2016 owing to renewal of aging onshore well/field. North America accounted for the major share of the Well Intervention Market Size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forthcoming period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include increase in exploitation of unconventional reserves, quest for finding potential untapped oil and gas investments, growing offshore drilling activities in the Gulf of Mexico, and ongoing shale gas revolution.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Well Intervention industry comprise Deepwell AS,HELIX ESG, Schlumberger Limited, GE, Oceaneering International, Inc., Halliburton, Hunting Energy Services, Expro Group, Weatherford International Plc., and National Oilwell Varco. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

