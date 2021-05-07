Dental Lab Market is Expecting a Huge Surge in Revenue in Upcoming Years

PUNE, India, 2021-May-07 — /EPR Network/ —

Objectives of the Study:

To define, describe, and forecast the global Dental Laboratory Market by material, equipment, prosthetic type, and region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges).

To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market players.

To forecast the size of the dental laboratory market, in five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

To profile key players in the global dental laboratory market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies and market shares.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as research and development activities; joint ventures, alliances, mergers and acquisitions; new product/technology developments; and agreements, partnerships, and other developments of key players in the market.

Research Methodology:

Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to validate the size of the global dental laboratory market and estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets. Major players in the market were identified through secondary research and their market revenues were determined through primary and secondary research. Secondary research included the study of the annual and financial reports of top market players, whereas primary research included extensive interviews with the key opinion leaders such as CEOs, directors, and marketing executives.

The percentage splits, shares, and breakdowns of the product markets were determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources. This data was consolidated and added to detailed inputs and analysis from MarketsandMarkets and presented in this report. Some of the secondary resources we referred to are the Canadian Dental Association, American Dental Association, British Dental Association, World Health Organization, Indian Dental Association, and Japan Dental Association.

By equipment, the milling equipment segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period

Based on equipment, the global dental lab market is segmented into milling equipment, scanners, furnaces, and articulators. In 2016, the milling equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the dental laboratories market, this trend is also expected to continue during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed the increasing use of milling equipment in dental restoration to obtain high precision and accuracy, increasing use of digital manufacturing processes in dentistry, and the increasing demand for fabricating or customizing restoration models in a cost-effective manner.

Europe dominated the market in 2016

Europe accounted for the largest share of the Dental Laboratory Market in 2016, followed by North America. The rising geriatric population, increasing dental tourism, growth in the number of dental laboratories, growing government expenditure on oral healthcare across Europe, and presence of higher reimbursement rates for dental procedures in Europe as compared to other regions are the key factors driving the growth of the dental laboratories market in Europe.

Players in the global dental lab market, such as DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (US), Planmeca Oy (Finland), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), VOCO GmbH (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US) are focusing on increasing their presence in the high-growth markets through both organic as well as inorganic growth strategies. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), Septodont Holding (France) are players focusing on organic growth strategies like product launches to enhance their market presence.

