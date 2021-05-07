Lucintel Forecasts Sensor Market to Reach $234.7 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the sensor market is projected to reach an estimated $234.7 billion by 2025 from $141.0 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growth of internet of things (IoT), increasing need of automation in various industries, and miniaturization of sensors.

Browse 94 figures / charts and 79 tables in this 185-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in sensors market by product type (chemical sensor, temperature sensor, pressure sensor, image sensor, position sensor, bio sensor, flow sensor, level sensor, motion sensor, radar sensor and others), by end use industry Industrial, healthcare, electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Chemical sensor market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the sensor market is segmented into chemical sensor, temperature sensor, pressure sensor, image sensor, position sensor, bio sensor, flow sensor, level sensor, motion sensor, radar sensor and others. Lucintel forecasts that the chemical sensor market is expected to remain the largest segment due to its increasing usage in industrial sector for the process control and industrial safety and radar sensor is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period supported by increasing demand for sensors in advanced driving assistance system (ADAS) applications.

“Within the sensor market, the industrial segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry, the industrial segment is expected to witness the largest segment due to increased demand for automation and control in various industries, including oil and gas, chemical, and food and beverages. Healthcare industry is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for Electrocardiography (ECG) sensors in cardiac treatment.

“Asia Pacific will dominate the sensor market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the largest region over the forecast period due to growth in smart city projects, wearable devices, and increasing demand for ADAS in automotive industry.

Major players of sensors market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Sony Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Analog Devices, Inc., ABB Ltd, Texas Instruments, Robert Bosch Gmbh, and Infineon Technologies AG, and others are among the major sensors providers.

