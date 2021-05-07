Fiducial Markers Market Growing at a CAGR of 4.5% – Rising Awareness on Radiotherapy

PUNE, India, 2021-May-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The research study involved the extensive use of both primary and secondary sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry to identify segmentation types, industry trends, key players, competitive landscape, key market dynamics, and key player strategies.

The report “Fiducial Markers Market by Product (Metal Based Markers (Gold, Gold Combination) Polymer Markers), Cancer Type (Prostate, Lung, Breast), Modality (CT, CBCT, MRI, Ultrasound), End user (Hospitals, Outpatient Facilities) – Global Forecast to 2025“, is projected to reach USD 123 million by 2025 from USD 95 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2025.

Recent Developments in Depth:

In 2019, Stratpharma AG (Switzerland) expanded its agreement with CIVCO (US) to distribute CIVCO’s radiotherapy solutions globally

In 2019, IZI Medical Products (US) acquired the RadioMed division of IBA (Belgium), which manufactures the VISICOIL implantable fiducial markers

In 2018, Nanovi A/S (Denmark) secured USD 2.23 million from existing investors to expand its business and introduce BioXmark in the European market

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on product, is segmented into metal-based, polymer-based, and other fiducial markers. The metal-based markers segment is further subsegmented into pure gold markers, gold combination markers, and other metal-based markers (tungsten, platinum, and nitinol, among others). The metal-based markers segment commanded the largest share of the market in 2018.

By cancer type, the fiducial markers market is segmented into prostate cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, gastric cancer, and others. The prostate cancer segment is expected to dominate the market. The ongoing modernization and expansion of healthcare infrastructure, growing medical tourism, and improving research capabilities are expected to improve radiotherapy accessibility, further supporting market growth.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The fiducial markers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific market is expected to be the fastest-growing region owing to improvements in healthcare infrastructure and supportive government initiatives. In addition, the growing incidence of cancer and the rising acceptance of radiotherapy procedures are propelling market growth. However, a dearth of skilled and experienced oncologists in developing countries and the slow adoption of advanced technologies are restraining the growth of the market.

Global Key Leaders:

The major players in the fiducial markers market include CIVCO Radiotherapy (US), IZI Medical Products (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Naslund Medical AB (Sweden), and IBA (Belgium). Other players are Best Medical International, Inc. (US), Nanovi A/S (Denmark), Carbon Medical Technologies (US), Eckert & Ziegler (Germany), Innovative Oncology Solutions (US), Medtronic (Ireland), and QFIX (US).

An analysis of the market developments between 2016 and 2019 shows that product launches, acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements were the most widely adopted growth strategies in the market.

CIVCO Radiotherapy (US) dominated t­he global fiducial markers market in 2019. Its strong product portfolio and high geographic penetration are the ­key factors contributing to the leading position of this company in the market. In order to maintain its dominant position, the company develops both metal-based as well as polymer-based fiducial markers, such as FusionCoil, PolyMark, FlexiCoil, Align, and PointCoil. The company is also focusing on increasing its presence in developing countries to leverage high-growth opportunities.