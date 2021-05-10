Deodorant Wipes Market: Wet Wipes to Remain the Most Preferred Variant Globally Forecast 2020 to 2030

A gist of Deodorant Wipes Market report

The Deodorant Wipes Market report covers the key factors regarding the recent happenings such as new product launches, synergisms, and mergers & acquisitions. Furthermore, the study offers a dexterous background for acquiring heaps of information that likely consumers can use to ensure better gains at low expenditures. The presentation of insights on Deodorant Wipes Market segmentation by type, application, and geography provides a critical angle.

Wet wipes are preferred by most of the consumers as they provide the right pH balance coupled with and inhibits the growth of microbes. Thus, they are a suitable prevention measure which results in high demand growth for wet wipes. The sales of wipes however are currently hampered due to the closure of retail stores as well as stoppage of e-commerce deliveries amid stringent lockdowns. For instance, in the U.S., the retail industry registered plummeting sales of 8.7% in March 2020, the biggest decline since 1992. Such a huge slump in the retail industry is expected to impact sales of wet deodorant wipes. However, post recovery, the demand for deodorant wipes is expected to increase marginally. Owing to the aforementioned facts, wet wipes are expected to grow at a value CAGR of 1.9% and are anticipated to hold more than 73% share of the global deodorant wipes market by the end of the forecast period.

Dryness & Itch Relief Poised to be Market Stimulating Applications

The outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in a remarkable drop in the sales and has posed a serious threat of dormancy in the global deodorant wipes market in the near future. However, in the long run, the demand for deodorant wipes are projected to leapfrog. Soaring temperatures and high pollution levels in urban areas are leading to widespread skin dryness and itchiness which is giving impetus to the demand for deodorant wipes. On back of these factors, dryness relief, and itch- relief application segments are expected to grow at value CAGRs of 1.5% & 2.2% respectively and poised to hold more than 62% share of the global market combined.

On the basis of geography, this Deodorant Wipes Market report covers the prominent regions, concentrates on product sales, value, market share and growth outlook in these regions, which include:

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

The research attempts to answer many queries such as:

What needs are the leading manufacturers trying to meet? What challenges will vendors running the Deodorant Wipes Market go through? What aspects do the consumers look up while buying Marketing Attribution Software? At present, who is buying your product or service globally? Who are your primary contenders? What will be the cost of the products and facilities across various regions? What are the trends affecting the performance of the Deodorant Wipes Market?

