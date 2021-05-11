Brother Jimmy’s is coming to ICON Park

ORLANDO, Fla., 2021-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — Mouthwatering food, endless drinks, poppin’ music and lively staff – Brother Jimmy’s knows the recipe to a perfect party. This summer, the legendary New York concept is bringing its never-ending party to ICON Park and you’re on the invite list!

What sets Brother Jimmy’s apart from other restaurants is its commitment to creating concepts that are completely unique to the areas they serve. At the new 7,200-square-foot ICON Park location, guests won’t just have the delicious eats, cold drinks and friendly servers. You can watch your team score on its big screens. Listen to your favorite country hits from a live band. If you really want a show with your dinner, sit out on the patio and watch as the world’s tallest slingshot and drop tower fling people through the air!

“At Brother Jimmy’s, everyone is welcome and everyone is family,” said Mike Daquino, Managing Partner, Brother Jimmy’s Florida. “We can’t wait to bring our southern comfort food and BBQ to ICON Park. Whether you’re an Orlando local or a tourist, we’ve got a place for you at our table and a cold beer with your name on it.”

Founded in 1989 by Jimmy Goldman, Brother Jimmy’s serves up good ol’ Southern food and North Carolina BBQ so delicious, you’ll think you’re back home in mama’s kitchen. No matter what type of comfort food you’re looking for, this concept has you covered. From flaming hot wings, BBQ nachos and ribs to classics like southern fried chicken and country catfish to the famous Carolina pulled pork sandwich, there’s a taste for every palate. Brother Jimmy’s is no beginner – its recipes have been perfected over the past 30 years. In fact, its West Palm location won Best Brisket for its mouthwatering, low and slow, 14-hour smoked brisket.

Let’s be honest, no one wants to watch the game at home! The game is always on and the drinks are flowing at Brother Jimmy’s. The restaurant is a hub for alumni groups and will host regular events at the ICON Park location. Get your pals together and enjoy house specialties like the Swamp Water, Trashcan Punch and Tower O’ Beer.

“ICON Park is devoted to creating fun, memorable experiences for our guests. We’ve cultivated a perfect mix of exciting attractions, funky bars, trendy shops and incredible restaurants,” said Chris Jaskiewicz, ICON Park president and CEO. “Brother Jimmy’s will fit perfectly in our line up and is guaranteed to deliver our guests a great time.”

“We are thrilled to add Brother Jimmy’s to the growing family of exciting concepts at ICON Park,” said Bobby Palta of CBRE who along with Alex Gordon, represented ICON Park in procuring the tenant and negotiating the lease.

Brother Jimmy’s will be opening its ICON Park location summer 2021.

ICON Park is at the center of the new Orlando Entertainment District. With free parking and conveniently located near I-4, Universal Boulevard and the Beachline, this premiere entertainment complex is easy to access for any Central Florida resident or Orlando tourist.

To learn more about ICON Park, visit: https://iconparkorlando.com. To learn more about leasing opportunities at ICON Park, visit: http://bit.ly/ICONparkCBRE.

About ICON Park

ICON Park™ is a 20-acre, walkable entertainment destination in the heart of the Orlando Entertainment District on International Drive. A perfect place to ride, dine, drink and explore, ICON Park has more than 40 amazing restaurants, funky bars, boutique shops and can’t-miss attractions, all anchored by The Wheel, a jaw-dropping observation wheel that stands 400 feet – 40 stories – in the air. Guests can visit SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium, Madame Tussauds Orlando, Orlando StarFlyer, Museum of Illusions, In The Game ICON Park and 7D Motion Theater. Dining options include Yard House, Blake Shelton’s Ole Red, Uncle Julio’s Mexican From Scratch, Tin Roof, Sugar Factory, Tapa Toro, Shake Shack and more. Free parking is available in a multi-level, on-site garage, just steps from all the action. Learn more at ICONParkOrlando.com. Follow ICON Park on social media @ICONParkOrlando.

