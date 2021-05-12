Grassfed Meat Market: Consumers Dependent on Local Production Forecast 2020 to 2030

United States and Europe will generate demand for the grassfed meat market and will grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecasted period owing to the rise in demand for grassfed meat in HoReCa and food processing business. However, impact of coivd-19 can affect demand in emerging nations.

Top Players Are Collaborating to Obviate Competition with Emerging Players

Global grassfed meat market has fragmented after the rise of emerging players like Pre Brands and Verde Farms that are focusing on new products with different strategies like labelling. To meet the evolving competition in their region, top players have now started collaborating with each other and are trying to minimize their supply chain disruptions by collaborating with supermarkets and stores.

In January 2020, JBS signed a distribution agreement with WH Group to enter more than 60,000 point of sales locations in markets of China.

In March 2019, Australian Agricultural Company Ltd, went into a small joint venture with Classic Fine Foods to introduce its signature food menu in 5 restaurants in Dubai.

In April 2019, Creekstone went into join venture with Walmart, to support its supply channel of Angus beef.

In 2019, Sysco Corporation acquired J Kings Food service, J & M Wholesale Meats and Imperio Foods, to extend its distribution channels as a part of its strategic acquisition.

Impact of Covid-19 on Global Grassfed Meat Market

Covid-19 outbreak has negatively impacted the food and beverage industry globally, where country and statewide lockdowns have cut demand and created havoc in supply chains. The meat market as a whole and grassfed meat in particular have also faced a cascading impact of the crisis as the demand has been observed to shrink in January and February 2020 as compared to the demand during similar months in 2019. In February 2020, New Zealand has seen nearly 40% fall in meat import from China, while according to USDA demand for beef and veal from China has fallen by nearly 10% in January 2020.

