Microbial Identification Market: Bioterrorism Surveillance

PUNE, India, 2021-May-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The market research study involved the extensive use of secondary sources, directories, and databases to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and financial study of the global microbial identification market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, including key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information and to assess market prospects. The size of the Microbial identification services market was estimated through various secondary research approaches and triangulated with inputs from primary research to arrive at the final market size.

Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=10702182

Major Market Growth Drivers:

Growth in Microbial Identification Market is largely driven by the rising incidence of infectious diseases and the increasing frequency of pandemics, technological advancements, increasing food safety concerns, and increasing government initiatives and funding to detect and control antimicrobial-resistant species.

Revenue Growth Analysis:

[220 Pages Report] The global microbial identification market size is estimated to be USD 3.2 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.2%.

Browse and in-depth TOC on“ Microbial Identification Market“

261 – Tables

33 – Figures

220 – Pages

By the consumables segment, the panels/ID cards & media segment accounted for the largest share of the microbial identification market in 2019.

On the basis of product & service type, the consumables market is segmented into panels/ID cards & media, kits and other consumables. In 2019, panels/ID cards & media accounted for the largest share of the consumables segment. Panels, ID cards, and media enable the easy and rapid identification of microorganisms and is a key factors driving market growth

Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=10702182

By technology, the mass spectrometry segment accounted for the largest share of the microbial identification market in 2019.

On the basis of technology, the Microbial identification services market is categorized into five technology segments— mass spectrometry, PCR, flow cytometry, microscopy, and other microbial identification technologies. The mass spectrometry segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, due to its high speed, high specificity, and applicability for a wide range of microorganisms such as bacteria, archaea, and fungi. The rising adoption of MALDI-TOF technology for microbial identification is another major factor supporting market growth.

North America accounted for the largest share of the Microbial identification services market in 2019.

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the overall Microbial identification services market, followed by Europe. Technological advancements in microbial identification, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, growing food safety concerns, and the presence of prominent players are the major drivers of the North American market.

To speak to our analyst for a discussion on the above findings, click Speak to Analyst

Key Live Cell Imaging Instruments Market Players:

The key players operating in the global Microbial identification services market are bioMérieux SA (France), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Bruker Corporation (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), QIAGEN NV (Netherlands), Avantor, Inc. (US), and Biolog, Inc. (US)