Restorative Dentistry Market Recent Development – Industry Report 2022

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-May-14 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report Restorative Dentistry Market is expected to reach USD 21.27 Billion by 2022 from an estimated USD 15.60 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Factors such as rapid growth in the geriatric population and the associated increase in the prevalence of edentulism, growing dental tourism in emerging markets, rising incidence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, increasing outsourcing of customization and fabrication of restorative and prosthetic products to restorative dentistry, and increasing demand for restorative dentistry are driving the growth of the global restorative dentistry market.

In this report, the market is segmented based on product, end user, and region. Based on product, the restorative dentistry market is segmented into restorative materials, implants, prosthetics, and restorative equipment. In 2016, the restorative materials segment accounted for the largest share of the global restorative dentistry market and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth of this segment can primarily be attributed to the growing number of tooth repair procedures, high cost of restorative materials, increasing adoption of customized prosthetics, and increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry.

Based on equipment, the restorative dentistry market is segmented into CAD/CAM systems, handpieces, rotary instruments, light curing equipment, casting devices, mixing devices, furnaces, and articulating equipment. In 2016, the CAD/CAM systems segment accounted for the major share of the global restorative dentistry market. This is primarily due to the increasing use of digital manufacturing processes in dentistry and growing demand for fabricating or customizing restoration models.

Based on end user, the restorative dentistry market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, dental schools & research institutes, and dental laboratories. The hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the major share of the global restorative dentistry market and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of this end-user segment is attributed to the increasing number of dental clinics and hospitals especially in emerging markets, rapid adoption of advanced technologies in these settings, and growth in the target patient population.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate in the restorative dentistry market during the forecast period. The rising geriatric population, growing dental tourism, increasing focus of prominent players on emerging Asian countries, increasing healthcare expenditure (coupled with the rising disposable income), rising awareness on oral healthcare, and increasing willingness of people to spend more on dental care to maintain dental aesthetics in this region.

Prominent players in this market include DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), 3M Company (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), Ultradent Products, Inc. (US), GC Corporation (Japan), Institut Straumann (Switzerland), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), Septodont Holding (France), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), and VOCO GmbH (Germany). These companies are also focusing on developing new innovative technologies and products to their portfolio, which in turn helps them to strengthen their presence in the market.

