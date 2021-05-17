Surrender to Ghost Nation’s new single, now!

Posted on 2021-05-17 by in Entertainment, Marketing, Media // 0 Comments

New York City, NY, 2021-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — With the song “Surrender”, Ghost Nation continues to produce pop with a surgeon’s accuracy. From slightly untuned church bells, that set the mood right from the start, to the grand chorus with epic drums, electronic elements with an 80’s retro touch.

Release day: Friday 14 May 2021.

Ghost Nation addresses the uncertainty of a relationship. When is the time to surrender?

“You make my world crumble and fall. You making me whole again”

Ghost Nation was formed 2016 in Stockholm, Sweden, by songwriters and producers Micke Berg and Tomas Vasseur. Their debut release was well-received worldwide. And their song, “Unforgiven”, streamed on Spotify over 1.1M times, reached No. 1 in +20 countries on Spotify Viral 50 lists.

”Surrender” was written, mixed and produced by Micke Berg and Tomas Vasseur, and mastered by Lars Norgren (Tove Lo, Sabina Ddumba, Rhys, Estraden).

Spotify link to Surrender:
https://open.spotify.com/track/2mD4uVj9ShF8jk3w7U1Uc2?si=wVsFgKYFQBS3_ppybvCYTA

FOLLOW GHOST NATION:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GhostNationOffi
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ghostnationofficial/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/ghostnation
Website: https://ghostnation.se
Spotify: http://bit.ly/ghostnationspotify
Soundcloud/download: https://soundcloud.com/ghostnationofficial

Album Art

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution