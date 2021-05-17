Surrender to Ghost Nation’s new single, now!

New York City, NY, 2021-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — With the song “Surrender”, Ghost Nation continues to produce pop with a surgeon’s accuracy. From slightly untuned church bells, that set the mood right from the start, to the grand chorus with epic drums, electronic elements with an 80’s retro touch.

Release day: Friday 14 May 2021.

Ghost Nation addresses the uncertainty of a relationship. When is the time to surrender?

“You make my world crumble and fall. You making me whole again”

Ghost Nation was formed 2016 in Stockholm, Sweden, by songwriters and producers Micke Berg and Tomas Vasseur. Their debut release was well-received worldwide. And their song, “Unforgiven”, streamed on Spotify over 1.1M times, reached No. 1 in +20 countries on Spotify Viral 50 lists.

”Surrender” was written, mixed and produced by Micke Berg and Tomas Vasseur, and mastered by Lars Norgren (Tove Lo, Sabina Ddumba, Rhys, Estraden).

Spotify link to Surrender:

https://open.spotify.com/track/2mD4uVj9ShF8jk3w7U1Uc2?si=wVsFgKYFQBS3_ppybvCYTA

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GhostNationOffi

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ghostnationofficial/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/ghostnation

Website: https://ghostnation.se

Spotify: http://bit.ly/ghostnationspotify

Soundcloud/download: https://soundcloud.com/ghostnationofficial

