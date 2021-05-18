New Product Launches was the Most-preferred Strategy Followed by Key Players in the Dermatology Devices Market

PUNE, India, 2021-May-18 — /EPR Network/ —

The growth of the dermatology devices market can be attributed to the increasing incidence of skin diseases, technological advancements, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness of aesthetic procedures.

Major players in the dermatology devices market include 3Gen, Inc. (U.S.), Alma Lasers, Ltd. (Israel), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), Carl Zeiss (Germany), Cutera, Inc. (U.S.), Cynosure, Inc. (U.S.), Genesis Biosystems (U.S.), HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Lumenis, Ltd. (Israel), Michelson Diagnostics, Ltd. (U.K.), PhotoMedex, Inc. (U.S.), and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (Canada).

Download PDF Brochure@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=154



Alma Lasers, Ltd. (Israel) was the global leader in the dermatology devices market in 2015. The company’s dominance in the market can be attributed to its robust product portfolio and strong geographic presence. The company is innovation-centric and invests heavily in R&D for maintaining its market share. It also focuses on organic growth strategies such as new product launches to enhance its market share. In September 2016, Alma Lasers launched the Alma LipoLife 3G, a liposuction solution offering maximum safety and proven clinical results. This platform offers a complete, all-in-one solution covering all stages of liposuction, skin tightening, and fat grafting.

Cutera, Inc. (U.S.) held the second position in the dermatology devices market in 2015. This can be attributed to the company’s strong dermatology products portfolio. The company adopted organic growth strategies such as new product development to boost its market share. In March 2016, Cutera received approval from Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare to market its enlighten picosecond laser platform for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions.

Cynosure, Inc. (U.S.) held the third position in the dermatology devices market in 2015. The company is innovation-centric and invests heavily in R&D for maintaining its market share. Cynosure focuses on organic growth strategies such as product launches to enhance its market share. In July 2016, Cynosure received Health Canada medical device license approval to market its SculpSure product. This product is used in the treatment of noninvasive fat reduction.

Based on the analysis of strategic developments undertaken by market players between 2012 and 2016, the key strategies followed by most companies in the dermatology devices market are product launches and acquisitions. Some of the leading players that adopted this strategy include Alma Lasers, Ltd. (Israel), Cutera, Inc. (U.S.), Cynosure, Inc. (U.S.), Lumenis, Ltd. (Israel), 3Gen Inc. (U.S.) Valeant Pharmaceutical (Canada), Carl Zeiss (Germany), Genesis Biosystems, Inc. (U.S.), HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Michelson Diagnostics (U.K.), and PhotoMedex, Inc. (U.S.).

Request Sample Pages@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=154



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com