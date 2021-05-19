Biosafety Laboratory Construction Singapore

Eunos TechPark, Singapore, 2021-May-19 — /EPR Network/ — Utopia is a Singapore-based healthcare equipment supplier. We offer all types of hospital equipment, Clean Room Products, Cleanroom Laundry Service, and Bio-Safety Laboratory Equipments.

Biosafety Laboratory Construction

The biosafety laboratories are designed to protect against specific biological agents, including bacteria, fungi, parasites, prions, rickettsia agents, and viruses. Probably the most important of safety measures are for the containment of viruses, which can spread quickly and do serious damage if accidentally released.

The level of risk posed by a biological agent is determined using three criteria: pathogenicity, the availability of medical countermeasure or prophylactic treatment, and its potential to spread. Biosafety levels are designed to identify what safety measures should be in place for the agents a lab is using to prevent contamination.

