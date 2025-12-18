JMG Public Relations Welcomes Levitate to Growing List of Clientele to Strengthen the Future of Authentic Connections for SMBs

New York, New York, 2025-12-18 — /EPR Network/ — JMG Public Relations (“JMG PR”), an award-winning firm that champions world-changing innovators reshaping industries for a brighter future, offering elite services and a pioneering approach, announced the addition of Levitate, a relationship-first marketing platform combining powerful software with a dedicated team behind it, to the agency’s growing list of clients.

Founded in 2017, Levitate is breaking the “DIY marketing” mold with its unique Service-As-Software (SAS) model, built to make marketing approachable and effective through a focus on genuine and personal outreach. The company is recognized for its human connection and happiness platform, helping over 8,000 small businesses build and maintain authentic relationships with their clients and high-value contacts across all communication channels.

Levitate has chosen to join forces with JMG PR to amplify its brand message and better connect with its target markets, specifically with service-oriented professionals and small and medium sized businesses (SMBs). JMG PR will focus on propelling Levitate’s SAS model, putting emphasis on the service-first and human-powered component, while still utilizing the latest AI technology to empower businesses.

Levitate’s mission in breaking the mold with its unique SAS model resonates with JMG PR’s theme for 2025, Legacy Forward. The motto embraces the use of past learnings to build a brighter future, which directly connects to Levitate’s goal in helping SMBs reach their fullest potential through meaningful engagement. Levitate and JMG PR will work together to further establish Levitate as a pioneer in human-centered SAS models for service-oriented businesses, and inspire a new age of relationship-first marketing.

“It is always a pleasure to welcome go-getting businesses who are breaking the industry mold, like Levitate, to our team,” said Jenna Guarneri, Founder and CEO of JMG Public Relations. “Levitate brings a unique perspective on combining powerful software with human connection. which is essential in an age of AI development. We’re excited to be working with such a forward-thinking, customer-focused business that recognizes how essential connection is, particularly in the age of AI development. We look forward to further amplifying Levitate’s brand voice and audience connection to solidify Levitate’s position as a thriving industry leader.”

“At Levitate, the blend of human authenticity and AI is key in providing our clients with tailored results that make an impact on their customer relationships,” said Jesse Lipson, Founder and CEO of Levitate. “I’m excited about our partnership with JMG PR, as leveraging their PR knowledge will help deepen our impact and reach across all our verticals. This will be especially important for us as Levitate is now expanding into the healthcare vertical with HIPAA-enabled accounts.”

To learn more about JMG PR, visit www.jmgpublicrelations.com and follow us on Instagram for more updates.

About JMG Public Relations

JMG Public Relations is an award-winning firm that champions world-changing innovators reshaping industries for a brighter future, offering elite services and a pioneering approach. JMG gets their clients the visibility they need to make a lasting impact. You can connect with Jenna Guarneri, CEO/Founder of JMG PR, and author of #1 Best Seller, You Need PR, on Instagram at @jenguarneri and on LinkedIn at @jennaguarneri. With over a decade of experience in the fast-paced world of public relations, Jenna has earned her reputation as a trusted advisor for brands looking to make a lasting impact. Her expertise and innovative approach have garnered national attention, including being featured four times on Good Morning America. You Need PR is an approachable guide for early-stage startup companies and individuals looking for a robust PR strategy, but do not yet have the budget or the capacity to hire the full PR firm on retainer. You Need PR assists companies in establishing a brand, building their narrative, launching strategies, and delivering results. JMG PR also presents, Call Your Publicist, the podcast designed for start-up owners, entrepreneurs, and small business decision-makers. Join JMG PR’s CEO Head of Content as they dive into the backstories of successful businesses, CEOs, and thought leaders to uncover valuable insights and guide listeners in mastering the art of storytelling. For further information, visit www.jmgpublicrelations.com, http://www.youneedpr.co, on Instagram at @jmg_pr and on LinkedIn at @jmgpublicrelations.

About Levitate

Levitate is the leading happiness platform built to help relationship-focused businesses grow. With a unique Service-as-Software (SAS) model, Levitate combines intuitive marketing tools with an in-house content and strategy team to help small businesses build authentic connections with their clients or patients, donors, and volunteers. From email and social media to reviews, referrals, and beyond, Levitate delivers both the technology and human expertise needed to make marketing approachable and effective. Learn more at levitate.ai or follow us on LinkedIn.

