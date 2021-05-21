Asia and North Africa Critical Care Equipment Market worth $2.61 Billion – Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany) are Leading Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-May-21 — /EPR Network/ — The Research Report on “Asia and North Africa Critical Care Equipment Market by Product (Infusion Pumps, Ventilators, & Patient Monitors) – Competitive Analysis & Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The critical care equipment for asia & north africa market is expected to reach $2.61 billion by 2021 from $1.78 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period

The Continuous technological advancements in critical care devices, increasing government support, growing private sector investments in the healthcare industry, and increasing patient population base are key factors fuelling the growth of the north africa critical care equipment market in the emerging nations. High replacement rate of critical care devices, growing medical tourism in Asia, and development of multiparameter monitors are some other prime factors offering growth opportunities for players in the critical care equipment market. However, high cost of these devices is restraining the growth of this market.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The Asia and North Africa Critical Care Equipment Market is classified into Asia (excluding India), India, and the Middle East and North Africa. In 2016, the critical care equipment market is estimated to be dominated by Asia. Rising demand for remote patient monitoring, high adoption rate of technologically advanced critical care devices, and increasing patient population base are contributing to the large share of the Asian critical care equipment market. The Indian market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021. Factors such as growing government support, increasing private sector investment, rising geriatric population, growing incidence and prevalence of respiratory and chronic diseases, and developing healthcare infrastructure are propelling the growth of the Indian critical care equipment market.

Global Key Leaders:

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), General Electric Company (U.S.), Medtronic plc (U.S.), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Skanray Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG. (Germany), BPL Medical Technologies Ltd (India), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Akas Medical (India), Smiths Medical (U.S.), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), and Fresenius Kabi (Germany) are some of the key players operating in the Indian critical care equipment market.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) held the leadership position in the Indian patient monitors market. Over the past three years, the company adopted new product launches and collaborations & partnerships as its key business strategies to ensure its dominance in this market. In March 2015, Philips India launched Efficia CM Series patient monitors at the 21st Annual Conference of Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine (ISCCM), held in Bengaluru, India. The Efficia suite includes defibrillators/monitors and portable ECG devices, which enable the monitoring, definitive diagnosis, and therapy of diseases in remote areas. This helped the company expand its product portfolio in the patient monitors market.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany) held the leadership position in the Indian ventilators market in 2015. The company has a wide product portfolio of ventilator systems, such as neonatal ICU ventilation, subacute care ventilation, and emergency & transport ventilations. Over the past three years, the company adopted new product launches and expansions as its key business strategies to sustain its leading position in the Indian ventilators market. For instance, in November 2015, Dräger launched Medical Air Ensure, its own conditioning unit for medical compressed air. Medical Air Ensure eliminates harmful gases, water, bacteria, and oil from the compressed air, through various drying and filtering stages, and produces medical compressed air. This system also has an additional alarm function which detects the unusual pressure loss and generates signals. This helped the company to enhance its product offerings in the ventilators market.