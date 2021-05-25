Latest SaasTrac Research Introduces Top 10 Most Demanding Business Software Categories Amid Covid Surge

Bengaluru, India, 2021-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — SaasTrac, the renowned software reviewing platform and robust database of business software reviews, comes up again with a concise list of the most popular top ten software categories to ease off buyers’ work as a whole. Holding a reputed position among established ventures, the platform remains an excellent guidebook for thousands of investors worldwide.

Since the establishment, Saastrac is moving forward with the ultimate aim to become the leader in Saas solutions and online software recommendation platform. It has over 600 categories in addition to 1000+ independent reviews, which focus on validating various software and business tools through detailed reviews.

At present, SaasTrac intends for better customer response with the introduction of the ten best software categories. Amid the pandemic, businesses have adopted different ways of working that gives a notable impact on the selection of tools & software. According to the latest research of the company, 10 categories call the shots during rising covid cases and changing working modules.

Discussing the research and presentation of categories, SaasTrac’s senior product development officer said, “At Saastrac, we keep on carrying out research and relevant studies to find out market status alongside current demands. With the list of 10 best software categories, we help businesses make the right selection instead of falling for the wrong one. We are about to bring a lot of news, updates, and refinement in the coming time.”

The top-10 highly demanding software categories for 2021 are:-



Email marketing & management software- Engagebay, MailOptin, Omnisend. Accounting software- Website development software- CloudCart, Wix, PageCloud Employee monitoring software- Time Doctor, Kickidler, Empmonitor Social media marketing software- SocialOomph, ContentStudio, LeadsBridge, Loomly. Survey software- 123FormBuilder, Survio, SurveyMonkey, SurveySparrow. Time tracking software- Timedesk, EmpMonitor, Hubstaff, Todo. Vu. Business automation software- Engagebay, Omnisend, UseProof Educational software- Grammarly, Teachable, Novoresume. Content management software- ContentStudio, MotoCMS.

Note- Comprehensive review of each software (added above) is available within the review database of the platform. At the same time, the compilation of the top 10 software categories is based on Saastrac’s recent research. It can change with upcoming fact-findings.

About SaasTrac

SaasTrac is a prominent online source for B2B businesses, software buyers, vendors, and resellers. The platform acquires an excellent product review database to eliminate guesswork. Right from affiliate marketing to business automation, SaasTrac manages to provide recommendations in almost every industry niche. Get more details at https://saastrac.com.