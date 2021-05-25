Chicago Beautiful Smiles Offers Teeth Whitening

Posted on 2021-05-25 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Glenview, Illinois, 2021-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — Chicago Beautiful Smiles is pleased to announce they offer teeth whitening services for their patients. They understand many people are looking for a whiter, brighter smile and provide the professional teeth whitening they need to achieve the best results.

Patients who visit Chicago Beautiful Smiles will have access to the latest teeth whitening technology to whiten their teeth by several shades. Teeth can discolor over time due to various factors, including age, eating and drinking habits, smoking, medications, and even trauma. Teeth whitening can resolve many of these discolorations and provide patients with a more beautiful smile.

Individuals who prefer to whiten their teeth at home can take advantage of Crest tooth whitening toothpaste, recommended by the dental team at Chicago Beautiful Smiles. The staff also offers at-home teeth whitening kits patients can use at their convenience. However, those who require more extensive whitening can benefit most by choosing in-office treatments. This teeth bleaching can often improve a patient’s smile by as much as 16 shades.

Anyone interested in learning about the teeth whitening options offered can find out more by visiting the Chicago Beautiful Smiles website or by calling 1-847-729-6080.

About Chicago Beautiful Smiles: Chicago Beautiful Smiles provides patients with various treatments designed to help them improve their smiles. Their team works closely with patients to develop a customized treatment plan to help them achieve their desired results. With various cosmetic treatments available, their dental team can correct many teeth issues.

Company: Chicago Beautiful Smiles
Address: 2601 Compass Rd Suite 100
City: Glenview
State: IL
Zip code: 60026
Telephone number: 1-847-729-6080
Fax number: 1-847-729-7809
Email address: info@chicagobeautifulsmiles.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution