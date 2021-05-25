High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market worth $302.1 Million – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland) are Leading Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — The report “High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market by Product (Supermix Reagent, RT PCR Instrument, Software), Application (SNP Genotyping, Mutation Discovery, Epigenetics), Enduser (Research Laboratories, Hospital, Diagnostic Center) – Global Forecast”, report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, and threat impacting the market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis.

The Global High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market is expected to reach USD 302.1 Million, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The Global high-resolution melting analysis industry growth is propelled by the benefits of this technology, such as its high efficacy, significant accuracy, and small cycle times. Additionally, market growth is likely to be driven by the rising prevalence of infectious diseases & genetic disorders, increasing public-private investments in the Genomics sector, funds & grants, rapid growth in the aging population, and improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries.

On the basis of end user, the high-resolution melting analysis market is segmented into research laboratories & academic institutes, hospitals & diagnostics centers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and other end users. In 2016, the research laboratories & academic institutes segment accounted for the largest share of the global high resolution melting analysis market. This can be attributed to growing industry-academia collaborations in the field of qPCR-based genomic research, increasing government support for genome-based research (particularly in disease therapies and drug discovery), and the development of cost-effective and innovative qPCR products.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. In 2016, North America (comprising the U.S. and Canada) accounted for the largest share of the global market, followed by Europe. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases, genetic disorders, & other chronic diseases, and the large number of genotyping-based research and development projects are key growth drivers for the HRM market in North America.

Global Key Leaders:

The Prominent players in the global high-resolution melting analysis market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), F. Hofmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), and QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.), bioMérieux S.A. (France), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (U.S.), Novacyt (France), Azura Genomics (U.S.), Canon Biomedical (U.S.), and PREMIER Biosoft (U.S.), among others.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.) is the largest player in the global high-resolution melting analysis market. In order to remain competitive, the company adopted inorganic and organic growth strategies such as acquisitions, collaborations, and expansions for enhancing its presence in the market. For instance, in 2014, the company acquired Life Technologies Corporation (U.S.), a leading player in the life science market to strengthen its product offerings. Similarly, in May 2015, the company started its customer experience center in the Middle East to support the life science segment of the company. This expansion was aimed at capturing the developing Middle East market.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland) is the second largest player in the global high-resolution melting market. The company has maintained its leadership position by focusing on inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations and acquisitions to expand its product portfolio and product development capabilities. For instance, in February 2012, Roche Ltd. entered into a product licensing agreement with Life Technologies Corporation (U.S.). According to the agreement, Roche licensed its real-time PCR technology patent to Life Technologies Corporation. The agreement also covered right to use of high-resolution melting-curve analysis (HRM) technology of Roche in the diagnostics field.