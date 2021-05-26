Increasing Global Demand For Electricity Augmented Sales Of Electric Generators Market For Fulfill Power Demand

Electric Generators Market: Market Dynamics

The regulatory environment in North America is expected to surge the demand for gaseous fueled electric generators. Electrical grids in many parts of the world have been experiencing several challenges over the past few years. Aging power transmission infrastructure and the increasing global demand for electricity have augmented the sales of electric generators Market in order to fulfill the power demand.

Spurring urbanization has put pressure on existing facilities, due to which governments and private companies have increased power disruptions. Consequently, the population in cities is expected to adopt residential electric generators. In the near term, the electric generators market is set to witness an upward growth trajectory with a significant rate.

The increased use of diesel-powered electric generators across the world, notably in Asian countries, both at an industrial and a residential level, has worsened regional air pollution. Therefore, governments have started implementing stringent laws and regulations to curb the heightened use of diesel-powered electric generators. In the coming years, this will decelerate the use of electric generators.

Electric Generators Market: Market Segmentation

The global electric generators market can be segmented on the basis of application, power rating, fuel type, and region.

On the basis of application, the global electric generators market has been segmented as:

Residential Standby Portable

Commercial

Industrial

On the basis of power rating, the global electric generators market has been segmented as:

Less than 60 kW

60 kW – 300 kW

300 kW – 1 MW

Greater than 1 MW

On the basis of fuel type, the global electric generators market has been segmented as:

Diesel

Natural Gas

Gasoline and Other Fuels

Report regional analysis includes:

North America

Europe

MEA

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Electric Generators Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the key market participants in the global electric generators market discerned across the value chain include:

Generac Power Systems

Kohler Co.

Caterpillar Inc.

Atlas Copco

Kirloskar Group

Cummins Inc.

Siemens AG

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

HIMOINSA S.L.

GRUPEL S.A.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

