The Virginian Retirement Community Provides Assisted Living

Fairfax, Virginia, 2021-May-27 — /EPR Network/ — The Virginian Retirement Community is pleased to announce they provide assisted living services for independent living. They recognize the importance of offering a safe living environment for seniors who wish to remain independent while also having access to the care they need.

At The Virginian Retirement Community, residents enjoy a comfortable apartment with a large picture window to view the landscape. The cost of the apartments includes all utilities and cable TV, with a 24/7 emergency call line available for those who require assistance. All apartments are pet-friendly, allowing seniors to bring their furry family members along.

In addition to the comfortable living arrangements, The Virginian Retirement Community provides many enrichment opportunities for senior residents. They have access to three nutritious meals a day, licensed nurses and assistance available 24/7, a full-service salon and barbershop, socialization programs, medical management, and much more. They strive to ensure all senior residents are safe and comfortable.

Anyone interested in learning about the assisted living facility can find out more by visiting The Virginian Retirement Community website or by calling (703)-259-6365.

About The Virginian Retirement Community: The Virginian Retirement Community takes a new approach to independent senior living. Their assisted living apartments are modern and provide seniors with all the comforts of home with access to 24/7 medical care when needed. Their goal is to ensure seniors maintain their independence while living a safe, comfortable lifestyle.

Company: The Virginian Retirement Community

Address: 9229 Arlington Blvd.

City: Fairfax

State: VA

Zip code: 22031

Telephone number: (703) 385-0555

Email address: info@thevirginian.org