HoduSoft enters South Sudan with award winning HoduCC Software

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-May-27 — /EPR Network/ — HoduSoft offers HoduCC contact center software to provide an omnichannel customer experience. The feature-rich software has Voice, Video, Email, SMS, Live Chat features and supports secure, intelligent and advanced communication for excellent customer service. While HoduCC call center software brings together the most advanced dialers such as predictive dialer, progressive dialer, preview dialer along with work from home support systems. The company marks its debuts in the region with its partner, New Delhi-based Alta Vida Technology.

On this development, the company’s Co-Founder & CBDO, Kartik Khambhati, said, “The move to enter South Sudan is aligned to our vision to expand an Indian brand and to become a global brand. The HoduCC brand is already present in 32 countries and this is in continuation of our brand strategy. This is a testimony to our strong product suite that we update continuously in keeping with the businesses’ changing needs.”

Known to improve work efficiency and improve customer experience, HoduCC can be seamlessly integrated with Customer Relationship Management (CRM) softwares like Salesforce, Zendesk and Zoho PhoneBridge and popular social media and popular chat platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Telegram, Whatsapp for Business and Instagram. HoduCC Omnichannel Contact Center Software also has work from home features with a remote agent that enables call centers agents to continue with their work without any interruptions.

HoduCC is a widely used contact center software solution used in over 32 countries. It is used by well known brands such as UNICEF, Brother Printers, Vistaprint and trusted by over 200 customers worldwide.

About HoduSoft:

Started in 2015, India-headquartered HoduSoft started with the mission to provide the best products to make businesses meet more success with their communications. Today, HoduSoft is one of the leading business VoIP Software providers and offers world-class VoIP products for companies of various domains.

