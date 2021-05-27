Pain Management Devices Market Size, Trends and Future Prospects Details Till 2022

The Global Pain Management Devices Market Report offers details on current and future growth trends pertaining to the business besides information on numerous regions across the geographical landscape of the Pain Management Devices Market. The study includes global, regional, and country-level market size, shares, growth rate analysis (include the causes of highest and lowest peak industry analysis), product launches, latest trends, the impact of covid19 on worldwide.

Pain Management Devices Market Research Methodology overview consists of primary and secondary research, company share analysis, model (including Demographic data, Macroeconomic indicators, and Industry indicators i.e. Expenditure, infrastructure, sector growth, and facilities, etc), Research Limitations, and Revenue Based Modelling. Comprehensive analysis of Pain Management Devices Market based on current & future analysis depending on historic data also featured in this Report.

Industry Insights

The pain management devices market was estimated to be USD 3.18 billion globally in 2014. This can be attributed to increasing geriatric population along with rising number of population suffering from diabetes. According to estimates published by International Diabetes Federation, the prevalence of diabetes is predicted to increase to 552.0 million by 2030 from 355.0 million in 2011 globally.

The increasing incidence of diabetes makes a huge population base susceptible towards development of chronic pain which is expected to drive the growth. The market is primarily driven by aging population base which is more prone to develop various chronic disorders. These chronic disorders include diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular disorders accounting for over 87.0% of disease burden in geriatric population.

Application Insights

The major applications include trauma, musculoskeletal disorders, migraine and facial, neuropathic and cancer, which can be accessed through neurostimulation products. A substantial share was held by neurostimulation devices owing to the efficient results achieved by stimulation of spinal cord. Additionally, these products also have various benefits such as stimulation of customized level based on the activities done by the individual in a day. These show their action by inducing cell necrosis by temperature thermal therapy.

Regional Insights

The market was dominated by North America with a revenue share of around 49.5% in 2014. The dominance can be as a consequence of supportive healthcare infrastructure which helps in increasing accessibility of pain management devices. Moreover, initiatives by government such as Affordable Care Act and Precision Medicine along with favorable reimbursement policies contribute to the regional growth. Also, increasing awareness level amongst individuals coupled with high healthcare expenditure is predicted to broaden the growth potential.

A lucrative growth is expected to be witnessed by Asia Pacific throughout the forecast period as a consequence of supportive governmental policies for improvement in healthcare infrastructure. Also, emerging economies such as China and India have high disposable incomes and is anticipated to drive the demand.

Top Key Players of Global Pain Management Devices Market :

Stryker Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Smiths Medical, Medtronic Plc, Pfizer, DJO Global LLC, Codman and Shurtleff, Boston Scientific Corporation, Baxter International Inc., Melsungen AG., and B Braun.

