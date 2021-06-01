Japan Cross-border E-commerce Market Key Innovators, Industry Leaders and Emerging Players Analysis Report, 2030

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 01, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Japan Cross-border E-commerce Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The Japan cross-border e-commerce market size is anticipated to value USD 5.75 billion until 2030. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecasted years, 2020 to 2030. Rising usage of smartphones and the internet among the millennial population coupled with the surging adoption of imported consumer goods is expected to trigger market growth. Japan has witnessed significant reforms such as a surge in the adoption of smartphones and high-speed internet. Further, rapid technological advancements and infrastructure development have increased the disposable income of the working population. Thus, the adoption of e-commerce websites and platforms is projected to increase at a rapid pace.

Key Players:

Amazon

Rakuten

Kakaku

Yahoo

Apple

DMM

Yodobashi Camera

Growth Drivers:

Several external factors like increasing the urban population, shifting shopping trends, and surging usage of the internet and smartphone have contributed majorly to the market growth. As the trend of adopting imported products is increasing at a rapid pace across Japan, several e-commerce companies have started leveraging this fact to expand their business, which is projected to propel the market growth.

The large enterprises and well-established players have started the sale of their products through online mode on account of less expenditure involved in developing storage, communication, and infrastructure facilities. Moreover, e-commerce companies are also approaching these organizations to sell their products through e-commerce channels. Also, the rising influence of online branding and marketing tools like Facebook and Google ads are expected to trigger up the market growth across Japan.

Application Outlook:

Food & Beverage

Personal Care

Furniture & Appliances

Toys, hobby & DIY

Electronics & Media

Fashion

Country Outlook:

The Japan cross border ecommerce market is expected to gain momentum in the upcoming years due to rising inclination towards the adoption of imported products prevailing among the millennial population of Japan. Also, the unavailability of many products in the home country, brand loyalty, and pricing benefits are some of the factors taken into consideration by the individuals. Moreover, the emergence of e-commerce portals, enhanced usage of smartphones, and the internet is also projected to fuel up the market growth across Japan.

Around 80.0% of the overall population across Japan makes use of the internet, and 70.0% of adults prefer online shopping. Further, 54.0% of the population makes use of smartphones, and around 14.0% of the online sales are carried out through smartphones. Thus, the key players operating in this region have started leveraging these factors to widen the product sales through their channels.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The cross border e-commerce market across Japan has been positively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The imposition of lockdown and travel restrictions has reduced the percentage of the offline sale of products. Thus, the e-commerce service providers have started leveraging this situation by providing a hassle-free, doorstep, and contactless delivery. Further, the need for electronic gadgets and personal care products has increased due to emerging work from home policy, online education system and an increasing need for maintaining hygiene and social distance.

