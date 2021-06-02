Cell Counting Market: Growing biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-02 — /EPR Network/ —

The research study involves two major activities in estimating the current size of the cell counting market. Exhaustive research was conducted to collect information on the market as well as its peer and parent markets. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing estimates with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Revenue-based estimation approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the size of the segments and subsegments.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

The Cell counting consumables market growth is largely driven by factors such as growing funding for cell-based research, rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, growing biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, the development of enhanced solutions and improved image analysis, and the growing use of high-throughput flow cytometry and automated hematology analyzers. On the other hand, the high cost of cell analysis is expected to hinder market growth to a certain extent.

Revenue Growth Analysis:

[247 Pages Report] The global cell counting market is projected to reach USD 14.5 billion in 2025 from USD 10.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.7 % during the forecast period.

The medical application segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of application, the Cell counting consumables market is segmented into research, medical, and industrial applications. The medical application segment will grow at the highest CAGR in the cell counting market. Increasing government initiatives in stem cell research and the wide usage of cell counting in research are the major factors driving the growth of the research applications segment during the forecast period.

The hospitals and diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of end users, the Cell counting consumables market is segmented into research institutes, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and CROs, and other end users. The hospitals and diagnostic laboratories will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can primarily be attributed to the growing regulatory approvals for cell culture-based vaccines, increasing pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, and commercial expansion of various pharmaceutical companies.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to account for the largest share of the cell counting market during the forecast period

The APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large growth of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the growing number of proteomics, genomics, and stem cell research activities; increasing research funding; increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and the growing trend of research infrastructure modernization.

Key Cell counting Consumables Market Players:

The key players operating in the global Cell counting consumables marketare Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), PerkinElmer Inc (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), HORIBA Ltd (Japan), Logos Biosystems Inc (South Korea), Corning Incorporated (US), Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland), Abbott (US), General Electric Company (US), Boule Diagnostics AB (Sweden), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Tip Biosystems (Singapore), Agilent Technologies Inc (US), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Siemens Healthcare Private Limited (Germany), Danaher (US), Diconex (Argentina), Beckman Coulter Inc (US), Nexcelom Bioscience LLC (US), ChemoMetec A/S (Denmark), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (US), Advanced Instruments (US), R&D Systems, Inc. (US), and Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC (US)