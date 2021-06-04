Digital Transformation Market Top Company Overview & Distribution Channel Study, 2025

Posted on 2021-06-04 by in Computers, Industrial, Technology // 0 Comments

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 04, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Digital Transformation Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Digital Transformation Market touched US$ 177.27 billion in the year 2016. The increasing demand for the implementation of the Internet of Things (IoT) through businesses is helping the outline of linked and full of information resolutions. These resolutions are proficient of set in intellect into business processes to enable superior and additional operative customer activities. Furthermore, increasing practice of mobile devices, smartphones and its applications are indorsing digitization.

Key Players:

  • Accenture
  • Apple
  • Adobe Systems Incorporated
  • CA Technologies
  • Dell EMC
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
  • IBM Corporation
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd.
  • Google

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/digital-transformation-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The market is estimated to develop at a substantial CAGR for the duration of the prediction. The Digital Transformation market on the source of Type of End Use could span Manufacturing, Healthcare, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, and Others. The subdivision of healthcare projected to observe substantial development and projected to develop by the maximum CAGR of 19.5% above the following eight years. Growing demand for electronic information through process networks and patient outreach expected to speed up the development of the business.

End-use Outlook:

  • BFSI
  • Government
  • Healthcare
  • IT & Telecom
  • Manufacturing
  • Retail

Type Outlook:

  • Solution
    • Analytics
    • Cloud Computing
    • Mobility
    • Social Media
  • Service
    • Professional Services
    • Implementation & Integration

Deployment Outlook:

  • Hosted
  • On-premise

Regional Outlook:

By the source of geography, North America ruled the worldwide market and is projected to develop at a CAGR of 17.3% above the prediction period. This could be credited to the growing infiltration of internet and the faster usage of diverse category of wired payment methods, particularly in the subdivision of sales. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to be the speedily developing area at a CAGR of 20.3% above the following eight years, due to the speedily growing sum of Small & Medium Enterprises and the increasing subdivision of service. The increasing consciousness regarding the paybacks of swapping to the cloud, together with rapid technical progress, are roundabout of the issues exciting Small & Medium Businesses to alter their industry to safeguard upcoming development.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution