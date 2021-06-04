Digital Transformation Market Top Company Overview & Distribution Channel Study, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 04, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Digital Transformation Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Digital Transformation Market touched US$ 177.27 billion in the year 2016. The increasing demand for the implementation of the Internet of Things (IoT) through businesses is helping the outline of linked and full of information resolutions. These resolutions are proficient of set in intellect into business processes to enable superior and additional operative customer activities. Furthermore, increasing practice of mobile devices, smartphones and its applications are indorsing digitization.

Key Players:

Accenture

Apple

Adobe Systems Incorporated

CA Technologies

Dell EMC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd.

Google

Growth Drivers:

The market is estimated to develop at a substantial CAGR for the duration of the prediction. The Digital Transformation market on the source of Type of End Use could span Manufacturing, Healthcare, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, and Others. The subdivision of healthcare projected to observe substantial development and projected to develop by the maximum CAGR of 19.5% above the following eight years. Growing demand for electronic information through process networks and patient outreach expected to speed up the development of the business.

End-use Outlook:

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Type Outlook:

Solution Analytics Cloud Computing Mobility Social Media

Service Professional Services Implementation & Integration



Deployment Outlook:

Hosted

On-premise

Regional Outlook:

By the source of geography, North America ruled the worldwide market and is projected to develop at a CAGR of 17.3% above the prediction period. This could be credited to the growing infiltration of internet and the faster usage of diverse category of wired payment methods, particularly in the subdivision of sales. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to be the speedily developing area at a CAGR of 20.3% above the following eight years, due to the speedily growing sum of Small & Medium Enterprises and the increasing subdivision of service. The increasing consciousness regarding the paybacks of swapping to the cloud, together with rapid technical progress, are roundabout of the issues exciting Small & Medium Businesses to alter their industry to safeguard upcoming development.

