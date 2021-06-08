The author with a flair and not just hopes and dreams

New York City, NY, 2021-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ — Author Jay North published by www.OneGlobePress.com is about to launch five new books to add to his repertoire of thirty eight published books. Jay North: Published author, organic gardener, and social activist, naturalist. Jay is truly inspirational at appreciating the journey and the roller coaster of life! In the 1980’s and 90’s he was revered worldwide as the Edible Flower Child, partially due to his astonishing success with Paradise Farms and his books regarding organic gardening. Jay is currently enjoying his life as a full time writer.

Jay came into the world knowing exactly what he wanted. He intended to experience life to the fullest; on every level imaginable. His path would eventually expand outward; to include assisting everyone in understanding their own ability to savor and cherish their own life; in love, peace and joy for the whole world to experience.

From The Land Of Oshkosh Tiny Blue Blob and Baby Red Lou Arrived

Two rather precocious Lads- Tiny Blue Blob and Baby Red Lou friends bonded from the time of birth heard rumors during their young lives of fulfilling their life desires and destiny. Nothing so bold had ever been considered in

the land of Oshkosh before. None of Oshkosh inhabitants ever thought of leaving their land, not one in the long history of Oshkosh had the people considered something different for their own lives.