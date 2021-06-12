Micro X-Ray Supplies Reliable X-Ray Tubes

Santa Cruz, California, 2021-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — Micro X-Ray is pleased to announce they supply reliable x-ray tubes for various applications. The company manufactures each x-ray tube with precision to ensure the most reliable operation and accurate results.

Micro x-ray tubes require careful attention to detail to ensure the best operation that produces the desired results. Micro X-Ray takes great pride in providing customers with the highest quality tubes with long lifespans and reliable operation. Their products are appropriate for various applications, including imaging, thickness gauging, and x-ray fluorescence, with stock and custom options.

Micro X-Ray is known for their customer-focused x-ray tube manufacturing processes, working closely with their customers to ensure they get a product that suits their applications. While they carry some stock options to choose from, their focus is on creating custom micro x-ray tubes to their clients’ specifications to reduce errors and provide smooth operation.

Anyone interested in learning about the reliable x-ray tubes offered can find out more by visiting the Micro X ray Inc. website or by calling 1-831-207-4900.

About Micro X-Ray: Micro X ray Inc. is a manufacturer of micro x-ray tubes that meet their customers’ specifications. They strive to produce x-ray tubes that offer precise results for various applications, including imaging, electronics testing, thickness gauging, and much more. Their team has worked hard to perfect their processes to ensure reliable x-ray tubes every time.

