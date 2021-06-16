Creative Media House Ranked in the Top 30 Influencer Marketing Agencies – Design Rush

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — Creative Media House has been recognized among the Top 30 Influencer Marketing Agencies Globally in 2021 by Design Rush.

Design Rush is a reliable online guide to finding the best professional companies and agencies categorized according to vertical and area of expertise.

After evaluating and analyzing the campaigns delivered by Creative Media House for some of the most prominent brands in the Middle East, the online platform gave Creative Media House a spot among the most reputable agencies in UAE & Middle East.

Creative Media House was founded in 2016 and has over half a decade of solid experience in enabling organizations to fast forward their growth through digital brand building & story telling. The company was able to achieve a 90% client retention rate and has been designing & delivering digital campaigns, pairing creative content & analytics that deliver a positive ROI.

In 2020 with the global recession caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the company had no layoffs, adopting an “employee first” & “client first” approach & were able to post a positive growth rate despite the slowdown. Their recent work demonstrates how Creative Media House has continually innovated, pivoted, and deep dived to combine data insights with design thinking to build strategies and experiences that transform brands.

Design Rush evaluates thousands of agencies and is committed to helping brands find the best solutions for their needs. The platform has a listing that allows users to search partners based on clients, portfolios, reviews, pricing structure, and testimonials. This recognition to Creative Media House is one of many that distinguishes the agency and claims its excellence.

